Gordon Ramsay Reveals He’s ‘Lucky to Be Here’ After ‘Bad Accident’ (VIDEO)

Gordon Ramsay has an extra reason to celebrate this Father’s Day weekend. The celebrity chef revealed that he is lucky to be alive after having a near-fatal accident on his bike.

The Hell’s Kitchen star shared a video on social media Saturday in which he explained, “I’d like to share a very important message with you all. You know how much I love cycling and triathlons and iron man, etcetera. This week, unfortunately, I had a really bad accident, and it really shook me.”

“Honestly? I’m lucky to be here,” Ramsay continued in the video before praising the medical professionals who treated him. “You’ve got to wear a helmet. I don’t care how short the journey is… I am lucky to be standing here. I am in pain. It’s been a brutal week. And I’m sort of getting through it.”

Ramsay then lifted his white chef shirt to reveal a massive dark bruise that covers his entire left side.

He also shared an image of himself with his bike before the accident and one with what remained of his body suit and helmet after.

The caption to his post read, “Sound ON and plz Swipe through…..with #FathersDay tomorrow I have very important message for all the dads out there…WEAR A HELMET ! This week I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut. I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato. I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life. Have a great Father’s Day and be safe Gx.”