Kate Middleton Smiles in First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis (PHOTOS)

Kate Middleton made her first public appearance since December on Saturday morning for King Charles III’s birthday parade, Trooping the Colour.

The palace shared a video of Princess Kate departing her home with children George, Charlotte, and Louis, and she was spotted in several photographs and videos smiling for the crowds during her carriage ride to Buckingham Palace.

She and the children also joined the other senior members of the royal family, including her husband Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, and Princess Sophie.

The Princess of Wales has been quietly undergoing chemotherapy treatment of cancer in recent months and, upon announcing her plans to attend the parade, she said in a statement, “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months,” she added. “On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

She also said that she intends to attend more public engagements throughout the summer if she is feeling well enough, but added, “I am not out of the woods yet.”

See photos of her appearance below.