It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia may not return to television for a little while, but the gang is gearing up to get back to work on the forthcoming 17th season at FX, and TV Insider got the scoop from stars Danny DeVito and Kaitlin Olson, who were on the Disney Upfront red carpet in New York City on May 14.

“We’re very excited about Season 17,” DeVito gushes. The actor plays the chaotic father figure Frank Reynolds to the ragtag crew working at Paddy’s Pub. “I love working with these guys, Charlie [Day] and Glenn [Howerton] and Rob [McElhenney] and Kaitlin,” he adds, joking in the manner his character would that “[There’s] the guys, and then there’s the woman and they’re my kids. They’re like my kids and I love going to work.”

While they couldn’t share much, Olson, who plays Dee “Sweet Dee” Reynolds, says, “I think that they’re starting up the writers’ room pretty soon in the summer at some point.” The actress will be pulling double duty somewhat as she works on ABC‘s upcoming series High Potential. “I’ll roll right from High Potential into Season 17 of [Always Sunny]. So I have no idea what’s in store. They haven’t even sat down to talk about it yet.”

DeVito confirmed as much, saying he hasn’t seen any scripts quite yet but that he also doesn’t want them until it’s time to get onstage and “really have some fun.”

As for the limits he’s willing to push as his character Frank, DeVito says, “I do have a moral compass. It’s very difficult to find, but it’s there, and there are certain things that are taboo, but I think the freedom and the funny is good… I want you to laugh. I want you to have fun. I want you to enjoy yourself.”

As for what’s potentially in store? DeVito notes, “We love stretching the envelope. So this year, now that we’re on FX with Disney, we’re going to be able to really take [it to another level]. You haven’t seen anything yet. Seventeen’s going to be a mindblower!” We’ll take his word for it.

