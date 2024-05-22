‘The Price is Right’ Fans Divided as Contestant’s ‘Dumb’ Decision Costs Him a Car

The Price is Right fans were shocked after a contestant’s ‘dumb’ decision cost him a brand-new car.

As reported by The U.S. Sun on last Wednesday’s (May 15) edition of the long-running game show, a contestant named Craig made it up to the main stage to take on the Spelling Bee game.

For those unfamiliar, Spelling Bee sees a contestant trying to spell the word “CAR” using honeycomb-shaped cards. The contestant is given two free cards at the start, kept face down. They can then earn up to three more cards, each coming with a corresponding prize. If they guess the price (within $10) of the prize, they win that prize and another card from the board.

All the cards chosen are kept face down, each worth $1,000. The contestant then has the option to leave the game with the value of the cards they earned or continue and flip the cards over to see if they can spell “CAR” and win themselves a car.

By the end of the game, Craig had four cards worth $4,000, and host Drew Carey asked him if he wanted to leave with the money or play on to try to win the car. Craig turned to his wife in the audience and then told Carey he was going to “take the money and run,” saying he had a gut feeling that he didn’t have the correct letters.

Unfortunately for Craig, his gut was wrong. As the cards were revealed, the first had a “C” on it, the second an “A”, and the third a “R.”

The studio audience were rocked as they realized Craig had just lost out on the car prize. As for Craig, all he could do was put his hands on his head.

“I’m $4,000 richer than when I came here,” Craig said, trying to see the positive in the situation.

Viewers at home were split on whether Craig made the right decision.

“All I can say to Craig is this. How can you play Spelling Bee if you don’t have any confidence in yourself?” wrote one fan on Instagram.

“If I came with nothing, I’d expect to leave with nothing – always go for the car!” said another.

Another added, “He should go with the car oh my gosh I will go for it if I were you.”

“That was dumb. ALWAYS try for the car,” said one user.

“I would have taken the $4,000. Auto insurance these days are so high,” quipped one commenter.

“$4k is for 4K, sometimes you gotta go w your gut,” said another.

“I’m a gambler all or nothing but I respect Craig choice,” added one fan.

What do you think? Should Craig have gone for the car? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.