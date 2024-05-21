‘The Price is Right’ Stunner as Contestant Wins ‘Temptation’ for First Time in 3 Years

One lucky contestant avoided temptation on Monday’s (May 21) edition of The Price Is Right at Night on CBS, winning himself a brand-new car and making history in the process.

The contestant in question was Donald, who made it up to the stage to face the tricky “Temptation,” one of the long-running game show’s hardest games to win. For context, until Monday night, no one had won this game for three years. And there had only been only five winners since Drew Carey started hosting the show in 2007.

For those unfamiliar with how “Temptation” works, the contestant is shown the first digit in the price of a car. They are then tempted with four prizes (referred to as “gifts”) — each prize’s price or total cash amount is displayed, with one of the digits being the next digit in the price of the car.

The contestant must then guess the next correct digit from the numbers displayed on the prizes. For example, if the prize is worth $588, the contestant has to pick whether the next digit in the car’s price is a 5 or an 8.

In total, the contestant has to correctly guess four digits, which is easier said than done. After all the numbers are selected, Carey gives the contestant one last chance to change any of the digits. Once locked in, the contestant is then offered the opportunity to take all the gifts and leave the game or continue to see if the price of the car is correct.

If the price is right, the contestant wins the car and the four prizes. However, if even one number is wrong, the contestant loses everything. The latter is usually what happens.

But not for Donald, who resisted the temptation of the prizes, which included a spa kit, cooking utensils, a video game console, and $2,444 in cash. He was confident in his guess of $2,4370, and he had every right to be because it was correct.

“Let’s go!” Donald screamed as he became only the sixth player to win “Temptation” since 2007.

According to one YouTube commenter, this is the first time “Temptation” has been won since 6/28/2021, which filmed during the pandemic, and the first with an audience since 10/28/2015.

Fans were ecstatic to see someone finally defeat “Temptation” and took to social media to share their congratulations to Donald.

“3:55 HOLY FRIGGIN’ SMOKES!! TEMPTATION’S FATALITY HAS ENDED!! We FINALLY receive a full-length win on the game for the 6th time in the Carey Era, and for the first time in about three years!!” wrote one viewer on YouTube.

The commenter continued, “I thought we would never see another win on this game like this! Congratulations, Donald; hope he enjoys the prizes and the car!”

“It’s a perfect play,” said another.

“Yay Donald he won a Car,” wrote another fan on X, while another simply added, “Wow!”

What did you think of Donald’s incredible win? Let us know in the comments section below.