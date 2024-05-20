With only one episode of Chicago P.D. to go with Tracy Spiridakos as Detective Hailey Upton, we can’t help but think that the show is running out of time to reunite her and Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer, who left last season). But will it?

Given where Upton’s story has been going this season, we have to admit that we’re leaning towards no—and it shouldn’t. The season began with her signing divorce papers amidst her struggling at work, and we’ve watched that play out during conversations with both Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and SVU’s Detective Josephine “Jo” Petrovic (Bojana Novakovic).

One thing that has become clear is that however Upton is written out, it has to be about her, not about her relationship with Halstead. Would a hint that they may have a future be great? Yes, after watching their love story play out over multiple seasons and then the pain of their separation leading up to that divorce, it would be nice to have that hope.

But right now, we’re hoping that Upton’s exit involves her taking a step back from the CPD and figuring things out—on her own. And while Beghe’s comments earlier this season to TV Insider lead us to believe she won’t be killed off, anything is possible—especially considering the ongoing serial killer case Intelligence is working. And given that the penultimate episode left off with Voight in some serious trouble with said serial killer and the promo all about him, where would the time be to include Halstead in a significant way? It doesn’t seem likely. And if she is killed off, it’s even less likely.

But what do you think? Do you want to see Soffer reprise his role as Halstead in the finale? How do you think Upton will be written out? Let us know in the comments section, below.

Chicago P.D., Season 11 Finale, Wednesday, May 22, 10/9c, NBC