‘Chicago P.D.’: Jason Beghe Addresses Upton’s Future Ahead of Tracy Spiridakos’ Exit

Intelligence Has Your Back For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago P.D. Newsletter:

Intelligence is about to say goodbye to one of its own, with Tracy Spiridakos exiting at the end of Chicago P.D. Season 11. The season began with Detective Hailey Upton struggling and opening up to Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), who has seen multiple members of his team leave (tragically and on their own). So how will he handle the latest departure?

“My favorite quote personally, and I kind of probably apply it to Voight, is somebody asked Picasso, ‘How do you plan a painting like Guernica?’ And he said, ‘I paint the picture to find out what it looks like,'” Beghe tells TV Insider. “So I want to find out how it affects Voight. I don’t want to plan that, and it’ll depend on what the circumstances are, which are, as yet, certainly not written in stone.”

We very much hope he’s right when he suggests, “I assume that she’s going to leave on good terms. I don’t think she’s going to die or anything like that. I hope not. I certainly have hope that she’ll be back.”

However Spiridakos is written out, it sounds like the finale is one fans are not going to want to miss. “We have a lot of surprises coming in the last episode I think that’ll be incredibly—I mean, I’m not a bulls**tter. I don’t try to hype things to get people to watch. I’ve never been that guy,” promises Beghe. “But I have to say that I think there’s going to be some things in the finale of this season that are going to knock people’s socks off. And I can tell you that I’m personally excited about it.”

He’s also going to miss Spiridakos on set (assuming the show is renewed for a Season 12). “Of course, losing Tracy as an actor, it’s a huge loss just as a human being. She’s a friend. It’s a huge loss,” he says. “But as a friend, that’s something that’ll never change. She is my friend, just like everybody who’s left is still very, very close to my heart. And I think the door’s open for Upton. Hopefully she’ll be back. I know that she’ll always be welcome in our team, Tracy and Upton.”

Let’s just hope that he’s right about Upton’s goodbye! How do you think P.D. will be writing her out? Let us know in the comments section, below.

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC