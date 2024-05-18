Alexander Ludwig took to social media Saturday to share a look at the set of hs newest television series production and encourage fans to never give up the pursuit of their own dreams.

In a video shared on social media from the Vancouver, British Columbia, set of Earth Abides, Ludwig explained, “I want to tell you a quick story as a very full-circle moment for me today. I’m shooting my new show Earth Abides for MGM+ and Amazon.

This is the Cleveland Dam in Vancouver, Canada. Five minutes up the road is where I went to high school.”

“My high school was so supportive of my acting career, the first time my movie came out, for my first film ever, they gave all the kids the day off, and they threw me a little premiere,” Ludwig continued. “And they did it again for my second film Race to Witch Mountain when that came out. So big shout out to our principal, Roger Wright, and Lisa Evans. I’m hoping to have the students come by the set one of these days while we’re here, but it’s just a reminder, if you have a dream, chase that sh** down. Never ever give up on it because one day you can be living it 10 minutes from your high school. All the best.”

Earth Abides is an adaptation of the 1949 science-fiction novel of the same name by George R. Stewart. The streaming service ordered a six-episode limited series, created by Todd Komarnicki and starring Ludwig as Ish, “a brilliant but solitary young geologist living a semi-isolated life who awakens from a coma only to find that there is no one left alive but him.”

“A plague of unprecedented virulence has swept the globe, and yes, there are a few scattered survivors, but there are no rules,” the series description continues. “His journey is to learn the difference between sanctuary and survival and to open his heart to love if he is to find meaning in his life after the great machine of civilization has broken down.”