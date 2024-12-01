Alexander Ludwig on Luck Saving Ish’s Life in ‘Earth Abides’ Premiere

[Warning: The following post contains spoilers for the premiere episode of Earth Abides, “Alone.”]

The premiere of Earth Abides is a roller coaster of emotions. In the first episode of the MGM+ sci-fi drama, we meet Ish (Alexander Ludwig) as he narrowly survives a snake bite and a highly deadly pandemic outbreak. When he does emerge from the remote cabin he was staying at while hunting rocks for his geology research, there’s no one left alive … at least, until he runs into a still-alive pair of people in Las Vegas and learns they’d rather not be.

The pair were random guests at the hotel where Ish unexpectedly runs into them, and they both watched as the rest of the world succumbed to the deadly illnesses, including their own loved ones. By the time Ish meets them, they have been savoring the spoils of the lavish bars and restaurants as the generator keeps the machines around them whirring. However, they have no intentions of keeping on keeping on forever. In fact, they invite Ish to join them in taking their leave of the world, but as depressed as he is about the state of the world, Ish declines and leaves before they end it all. On the open highway, though, he begins to speed at a reckless pace and seems to be letting the hopelessness consume him until a random encounter quite literally stops him in his tracks. Wandering on the road is a now-stray dog who is more than happy to make his acquaintance. The dog, who he calls Lucky, gives new definition to the phrase “man’s best friend” and gives Ish a new lease on life, and not a minute too soon.

In that moment, was Ish contemplating following the path of the Vegas duo? Not according to Alexander Ludwig.

“I think, in a weird way, through that he realized that that will be his future if he doesn’t do something. So in that moment, I don’t think he’s considering giving up. I think he’s running away from that very real reality that will befall him if he doesn’t find someone or something to hold on to,” Ludwig told TV Insider. “And thank God he finds Lucky.”

After that, Ish commits himself to studying up on all of the various types of survival skills he will need to move forward with a new life for himself and his companion. And as further luck would have it, he sees new signs of life at the end of the episode in the form of a smoking chimney in a neighboring home near his.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.