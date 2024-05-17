S.W.A.T. is ending its seventh season with an action-packed episode. Just look at TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek from the May 17 Season 7 finale!

Jay Harrington had already told us that Deacon would be involved in the action, and as the sneak peek shows, he’s riding along with S.W.A.T. as they chase down a suspect. In fact, while on their way to a convention center, a van matching the description of the one they’re after drives right past Hondo (Shemar Moore) in the opposite direction. He quickly does a U-Turn to follow, with Deacon and Alfaro (Niko Pepaj) joining in.

But they can’t let this van crash, so watch the full sneak peek above for a look at some careful maneuvering and to see how the chase ends.

In “Twenty Squad,” now only the seventh season finale following the show’s second uncancellation, S.W.A.T. faces their deadliest adversary yet when a violent cell of extremists looks to extract vengeance by blowing up half of Los Angeles, potentially killing thousands. Still reeling from the anger and outrage directed at him by his own community, Hondo questions if he still has what it takes to lead 20-Squad, adding to the fear that he won’t be able to pull the team together in time to save the city.

The finale is “an all hands on deck situation in the city of LA where we find a team that’s been compromised basically. And we cleared this with Otis [Gallop], our tech advisor. Sometimes even when you’re retired, you can drop in and you’re still eligible. It’s not been that long, it’s not like I’ve lost a step, but I’m there to assist, not just like in [Episode] 12 where I’m given some advice or telling them, I know a guy, but this is more hands-on,” Harrington told us. “Hicks has called me at home and said, ‘Can you come in today? We could really use the help.’ And it goes from there and you’ll see Deacon’s struggles and it’s going to be a doozy.”

S.W.A.T., Season 7 Finale, Friday, May 17, 8/7c, CBS