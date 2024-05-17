Chloe Fineman Hits Back at ‘Mean’ Critics of Her Cannes Red Carpet Outfit

Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman is not here for wannabe fashion critics making mean comments about her recent look at the Cannes Film Festival.

The comedian took to social media on Thursday (May 16), addressing trolls who slammed her Cannes outfit. The nasty comments came from the Check the Tag Instagram account, which posts photos of celebrities and their outfits and lets users vote on whether to approve or disapprove the look.

Stylist Yael Quint put together Fineman’s look for the famed film festival, where the actress was on hand for her upcoming sci-fi movie Megalopolis. Fineman’s outfit included a sparkly red Celine by Hedi Slimane gown and a Cartier necklace.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Check the Tag poll received 946 responses, with 63% of voters giving her outfit the disapproving X emoji.

Some commenters said she looked like a “bobblehead” and that her “head looks too big for her body or something,” while another added, “This dress is giving us nothing.”

Fineman jumped into the comments to clap back at the haters, writing, “No need to be so mean! Thank you.”

Despite the negativity, Fineman didn’t let the mean comments get her down. She posted several updates of her time at Cannes on her own Instagram page, including a note that the Celine fashion house left in her room to welcome her to the festival.

“We are so happy to see you wearing CELINE in Cannes,” the note read. “Wishing you a lovely Cannes Film Festival.”

She also shared several shots of herself in the red dress and reposted an article about Megalopolis receiving a seven-minute standing ovation from the Cannes audience.

Megalopolis is an epic science fiction drama film written, directed, and produced by Francis Ford Coppola from an idea he first conceived in 1977. In addition to Fineman, the cast includes Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Dustin Hoffman, and many more.

Fineman is best known as a main cast member on the long-running sketch variety series Saturday Night Live. Her other credits include Search Party, High Fidelity, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, Dickinson, and Big Mouth.