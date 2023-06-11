‘SNL’ Star Chloe Fineman’s Viral ‘The Idol’ Spoof Made a Scene in Her Neighborhood

Countless people saw Chloe Fineman’s impression of The Idol’s Jocelyn through TikTok and Instagram. But Fineman’s Los Angeles neighbors saw her act out the impression in real life, much to the Saturday Night Live star’s chagrin.

Fineman opened up about the embarrassing spectacle in a follow-up TikTok, saying that she realized that she “doesn’t not look like” The Idol star Lily-Rose Depp when she uses an Instagram filter, pointing out their similar foreheads. “And I love her,” Fineman added. “I think she’s great.”

Then came the idea for the first clip. “I was like, I should play around with something about The Idol,” Fineman said. “Cut to, I found my lingerie, I’m in — I don’t even know if you can call them clothing, it’s see-through, my nips are out — and I’m in the front yard, trying to film something at, like, 8:30 in the morning, because my brain is broken, and that’s when I have ideas.”

Unfortunately, it wasn’t exactly a closed set, as Fineman realized. “Turns out, that’s when kids go to school, and people are still in school in L.A., and also when all of my neighbors were like, ‘Oh! You’re back in town!’” she recalled with a sigh. “Anyways, so, I don’t know if this will turn into anything good, but… yeah… I gotta not do things outside naked.”

In the original clip, which has gotten thousands of likes on TikTok and Instagram, Fineman channels Depp’s Jocelyn, a pop star who falls in with a cult leader named Tedros, played on the HBO show by The Weeknd.

“My songs suck,” Fineman, in character as Jocelyn, says in the spoof. “Music should sound like a slut or a whore. Anyway, I met this guy last night. His name’s Tedros. He was, like, dressed in a bat cape, but I think he’s gonna, like, change my career.”

For her part, Depp gave a stamp of approval to Fineman’s impression. “I’m loling,” the actor wrote in an Instagram comment, adding crying-laughing emojis. “And ur makeup looks bomb.”

