Jason Biggs & Jenny Mollen to Host ‘Dinner and a Movie’ Revival – See Promo

TBS has booked your Saturday nights for the foreseeable future as the network has announced the return of Dinner and a Movie. This revival will be hosted by Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen. The couple, who have been married for 15 years, are setting the table for fun in each episode with a mix of games, food, conversation, and of course, blockbuster films. For the premiere on June 1, it’s DC’s smash hit Aquaman starring Jason Momoa.

Also on the menu are surprise guests stopping by including Food Network stars. They’ll be cooking up something tasty while giving their insight on how the audience can do the same at home. Biggs and Mollen were actually in 2008’s My Best Friend’s Girl together before dating, wedded bliss, and parenthood.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

No word if that movie or others the actor and best-selling author have been in like Amerian Pie are to come. Other confirmed films on the schedule are Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis’ We’re the Millers, the Hugh Jackman musical The Greatest Strowman, and Marvel’s epic Avengers: Endgame. Jason Sarlanis, Turner Network president, called Biggs and Mollen the “go-to couple to invite to any party” in the official announcement release.

He added: “Dinner and a Movie allows us to tap into talent from across our networks to create the ultimate watch party. If you thought you loved these films before – just wait until you get to relive them with Jenny and Jason, alongside delicious eats and fun surprise guests inspired by that week’s movie.”

If the promo seen above is any indication, the two capture the spirit of what made the original incarnations of Dinner and a Movie successful. The show had a solid run from the mid-1990s with various hosts right up to 2011. This isn’t the first relaunch of a similar format with Friday Night Vibes coming back in January with Nina Parker and Kevin Fredericks stepping in for Deon Cole and Tiffany Haddish who hosted in 2021.

Are you excited for the return of Dinner and a Movie? Let us know in the comments.

Dinner and a Movie premiere, June 1, 8/7c, TBS