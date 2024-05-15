The upfronts bonanza continued on Wednesday, with Netflix touting its massive active user count — a reported 40 million across the globe — and revealing some of the streamer’s upcoming originals to advertisers.

Netflix, which recently added ads to its platform, is hopping on a lot of trains next — from new cowboy shows to football game broadcasts to thriller adaptations — and just in time for that Comcast bundle with Peacock and Apple TV+, too!

Here is a look at the latest in-the-works projects at the streamer.

Tim McGraw is ready to ride, yeehaw!

Who better to bring some of that Yellowstone cowboy action to Netflix than someone who’s already a part of that world? 1883 star Tim McGraw will star in an as-yet-untitled series about the world of competitive bull riding. McGraw’s character is described as “a megastar champion facing a life-or-death crossroads when confronted by the arrival of a fearless young rider whose existence challenges his ways and unearths secrets that force him to reckon with his past.” The series is created by Brandon Camp, who serves as co-showrunner with Justified‘s Taylor Elmore.

Kevin Williamson moves to The Waterfront.

Speaking of dad content, Dawson’s Creek creator Kevin Williamson is delving into TV drama once again with The Waterfront, a North Carolina-set story about the Buckley family as they try to protect their fishing empire through increasingly dangerous means. The show is inspired by true events.

Adam Sandler‘s ready to rage again in Happy Gilmore 2.

Thirty years later, Happy Gilmore is still atop many comedy fans’ favorite films list. Now, Netflix is bringing Adam Sandler back into the role for a sequel, the plot for which is still under wraps.

Will Ferrell is also hitting the green for Golf.

Also announced as part of the upfronts rollout, this new comedy series stars the comedian in his first TV comedy as a fictional golfing legend. Ramy Youssef also stars and co-creates the show with Ferrell and Josh Rabinowitz.

Kate Hudson is Running Point with Mindy Kaling.

This basketball comedy series will feature Hudson as Isla Gordon, a woman who is unexpectedly appointed the head of her family business — running the most famous NBA franchises in the country … perhaps this streamer’s answer to Ted Lasso.

Keira Knightley is stuck at sea in The Woman in Cabin 10.

Based on Ruth Ware’s thriller novel of the same name, this film features Keira Knightley as a journalist who witnesses a passenger being tossed overboard overnight — only to be told that it was merely a dream. Thus, a passenger cruise turns into the site of a murder mystery. Simon Stone directs the film based on a script he co-wrote with Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse.

Simone Biles and a whole lotta football are getting documented.

The GOAT of gymnastics is back at it, preparing to go for the gold again at the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer, and this new four-part docuseries aims to show her moves this July. it’s one of several sports docs in the works, along with Sprint, which chronicles the world’s fast humans, premiering July 2; Dallas Cowboys, a series that explores the history of the NFL team; Receiver, a new docuseries from the makers of Quarterback that celebrates wide receivers and a tight-end; and an as-yet-untitled series about Team USA’s men’s basketball team.

NFL on Netflix for Christmas, ho ho ho!

In one of the more surprising new announcements from Netflix, the streamer revealed it’ll host a pair of live National Football League games taking place on Christmas Day 2024: the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. The streamer is also planning to run at least one holiday game in 2025 and 2026.

We do want this new comedy from Kristen Bell.

This is The Good Place, guys! Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star in a new comedy series from Erin Foster called Nobody Wants This as Joanne and Noah, an unlikely couple about a provocative woman and a rabbi. Season 1 is scheduled to drop on September 26.

Cameron Diaz is Back in Action, too!

For her first acting role in a decade, Diaz reunites with Annie and Any Given Sunday co-star Jamie Foxx for this action comedy that features the pair as suburban spies. Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, and Rylan Jackson also star in the film. It is directed by Seth Gordon from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien and premiere on November 15.

The holiday slate is getting merrier.

The streamer made a pretty impressive get with holiday romance film favorite Lacey Chabert in Hot Frosty, which also stars Dustin Milligan, Craig Robinson, Joe Lo Truglio, Katy Mixon, and Lauren Holly. Plus, Netflix Santa will be delivering The Merry Gentlemen, with Chad Michael Murray and Britt Robertson, for everyone on the nice list this season. (Previously announced are Lindsay Lohan’s new Christmas flick Our Little Secret and Christina Millian’s Meet Me Next Christmas.)

And Kathryn Bigelow is bringing the prestige film fare next.

Last but not least, Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow is expected to direct a White House thriller about a real-time nuclear attack for the streamer. Sounds breezy!