Will Ferrell to Star in Netflix Comedy Series ‘Golf’ With Ramy Youssef

Will Ferrell is coming to Netflix.

Ferrell and Ramy Youssef are co-creating Golf, a comedy series which Ferrell will lead. Josh Rabinowitz also serves a co-creator. The series will be the comedy actor’s first TV comedy series.

The 10-episode series will follow Ferrell as a fictional golf legend. Youssef will also play a role.

Ferrell is best known for his iconic characters in films such as Anchorman: The Legend of Run Burgundy, Elf, Step Brothers, and Stranger Than Fiction. Along with producing partner Jessica Elbaum, Ferrell is a co-founder of Gloria Sanchez Productions, with is credited with critically acclaimed films Hustlers, Booksmart, Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar, Theater Camp, and Quiz Lady. Coming soon, Ferrell will star in Amazon Studio’s comedy You’re Cordially Invited alongside Reese Witherspoon. He is repped by UTA, Mosaic, The Lede Company and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Youssef is best known for the Golden Globe-winning Hulu comedy series Ramy, which he created, produces, directs, and stars in. He is also the co-creator and executive producer of Netflix’s Mo and recently released his second comedy special Ramy Youssef: More Feelings on HBO. In 2023, he made his feature debut in Yorgos Lanthimos‘ Poor Things. He is repped by WME, Entertainment 360, Narrative, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich, Goodell & Gellman.

Rabinowitz has written for Broad City and The Carmichael Show. He also co-executive produces Ramy and co-wrote the Ilana Glazer-led film Babes, which premieres May 17. He is repped by UTA, Entertainment 360, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich, Goodell & Gellman.

Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Alix Taylor are executive producers for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue are executive producers for T-Street. Andy Campagna is an executive producer for Cairo Cowboy.