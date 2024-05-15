Christina Hall and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa will be competing against one another – and each other’s spouses – in a new HGTV series called The Flip Off. The show is set to debut in early 2025.

The new series will feature Christina and her new husband Josh Hall competing against Tarek and his wife Heather El Moussa to see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain – “and the chance at bragging rights,” per the release.

The formerly married couple previously co-starred in the HGTV hit reality series Flip or Flop for 9 years until the show ended in 2022, though both were able to remain in the HGTV universe with each of their own series having run on the network.

Flip or Flop, which led the charge for a mass of HGTV show starring couples, came to an end shortly following their very public divorce in 2018. Their relationship hit a contentious high in 2016 amid the infamous incident during which Tarek was detained by the police when he left his family’s home to go on a walk with a gun in hand. (Tarek has since explained in his book “Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress in Real Estate, Business, and Life” that he brought the gun to ward against mountain lions.)

This new show’s unveiling was teased a day before the official announcement by an Instagram video poking fun at how similar Christina and Heather look to one another. The two women wore matching outfits and introduced themselves by each other’s names. The camera then pans to Tarek sitting in a chair in front of the two women.

“Well, I guess it is confusing,” he says.

The series will launch with a super-sized premiere, and HGTV promises that the couples “are sure to bring the flipping drama.”