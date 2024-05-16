Freddie Highmore Hints Emotional ‘Good Doctor’ Ending Will ‘Come Full Circle’

When co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman learned The Good Doctor would end with its current and seventh season, they “laid down on the floor and contemplated that for its truth, then pretty quickly had an idea of where we wanted to go with that final season,” Friedman reveals, before adding, “but this is definitely bittersweet.. I could have continued to tell stories for Shaun [Murphy], and Freddie [Highmore] forever.”

In the penultimate episode, there was plenty of sweetness for the show’s doctors: There was a wonderful impromptu 2 a.m. wedding for Morgan (Fiona Gubelmann) and Park (Will Yun Lee); the return of original character Claire (Antonia Thomas) and her romantic reunion with Kalu (Chuku Modu); and Shaun, with the help of his wife Lea (Paige Spara) explaining to young addict Hannah how Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) can help her the way he helped Shaun, his “nonbiological son.” Finally, there was Glassman quietly telling Shaun, “You have grown a lot, as a doctor, as a father, and as a man.”

This being a particularly heavy medical show, though, we also dealt with Claire’s newly diagnosed cancer and her shocking collapse after several surgeries. Plus, Glassman revealed to Shaun that his brain cancer has returned … and not only is he dying, but he doesn’t want treatment. Well, there’s the “bitter” in “bittersweet”! Good thing we already know to keep a tissue box handy when the series concludes on May 21.

Despite the letdown of an unexpected cancellation, Shore says he and Friedman are “very proud of the series’ last episodes that are true to the show’s DNA, which is about hope, inspiration and not judging people superficially.”

The heart of the show, of course, is “Dr. Shaun Murphy’s journey of life,” says Friedman, “which answers the question: Can he succeed in this world?” We now know that the answer is an emphatic “Yes.”

“Shaun’s story,” says Highmore, “is his progression from a young naive doctor into someone who is supervising and teaching others.” His medical genius was clear from the pilot episode when, on the way to his new job at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, he saved the life of a boy injured at an airport using found tools (including a TSA guard’s stolen knife). Then, his uncanny ability to envision the inside of a human body, pinpoint the problem, and figure out how to treat it was clear. He became a local hero when the video of the operations went viral, much to Shaun’s discomfort.

His ongoing struggles were with the non-medical parts of his life: ongoing anxiety over everything from loud noises and crowds to physical and emotional intimacy, complicated by his autism that made understanding other people’s feelings a trial. But slowly, with the help of the people who cared about him (of which there were many) he thrived. Throughout the series, we saw his relationships blossom with fellow attending Claire, his roommate-turned-girlfriend-turned-wife Lea, and his mentor and surrogate father Dr. Glassman, who protected and encouraged him—with a few difficult even heartbreaking arguments—since he was a teen.

“Shaun doesn’t let his limitations define him,” Shore explains. This once fearful closed-off man-child has not only grown into something of a mentor himself, he has “grown a lot as a doctor, as a father and as a man.” And of course, as a husband. “That is such a universal story,” Shore adds.”As Shaun’s learning, we’re learning from him.”

That will “certainly be examined more in the last episode,” Highmore previews. “It’s a wonderful ending that brings the show full circle.”

The producers say some good storylines had to be jettisoned, not only because of the surprise cancellation, but because that final season has just 10 episodes. Still, Shore promises, “Our finale is very much about wrapping up the story. We’re very much looking ahead to all of the lives that have been touched by Dr. Murphy and we’re going to be examining their futures.” There’s also reason for fans to believe they should be pretty pleased with most outcomes for their favorite characters.

As Highmore puts it, “The finale centers on the core group of those at St. Bonaventure we have known and loved for these years. The desire has always been to make sure that every character has an ending that feels meaningful and special. Ultimately, as the show has always done, it reminds us to believe in humanity, to keep hope, and to be optimistic. It’s an emotional end, but not a depressing one.”

Most of the original or longtime characters will be part of the finale, though many will miss the presence of Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez), who died of sepsis in the Season 3 finale, and Dr. Asher Wolke (Noah Galvin), who was shockingly murdered in a hate crime this season.

Most movingly, Shaun’s relationship with Dr. Glassman, per Highmore, “is at the center of the last episode. He’s the person who first fought for Shaun, who was there as his mentor, his friend, and as his father, ultimately. [He] is at the center in an emotional way, not just for Shaun but for others.”

The idea of Glassman dying in the near future will be painful, especially for Shaun, who could very well lose a person who was the mainstay of his life for many years. Yet, as Highmore, notes, “it will come full circle” in the finale, and mark the passage of Dr Shaun Murphy into true adulthood.

For the star, the most important thing about his experience on The Good Doctor “is representing autism on-screen… not just for Shaun but through different characters on screen. And if in some small way, this show has helped to challenge stereotypes or raise awareness that certainly is the thing that I be would most proud of.”

What are his feelings now that the show has ended? Muses Highmore, “Leaving The Good Doctor is a bit like graduation in the sense that you’re aware this is such a big moment in life one filled with nostalgia, but you are excited for the future and all that could be next. It’s healthy to move on.”

The Good Doctor, Series Finale, Thursday, May 21, 10/9c, ABC