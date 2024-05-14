Ryan Kehoe is ready to share his truth. In this exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s new episode (embedded) of The Challenge: All Stars, the longtime show alum reveals that he has reached a major milestone in his sobriety.

In the clip, Kehoe has a very personal discussion with Adam Larson about how life has changed since either of them were in their twenties, with both agreeing that they only “thought” they were “fun” at that age.

“I knew everything,” Larson says. “That was probably the most annoying part of myself.”

After Kehoe told him, “I like this version of you,” he goes on to explain, “Today is eight months for me. I didn’t think eight months ago when I checked myself into detox that I’d be in South Africa competing for a quarter of a million dollars.”

In a subsequent confessional, Kehoe offers audiences even more details about his journey to sobriety, saying, “I’ve been sober officially for eight months, which has been the biggest gift I could’ve given myself in life. My drug counselor said, ‘91% of people relapse within the first 90 days,’ and I said, ‘Well, sir, here’s the 9 percent.”

He then goes on to explain how pandemic-related isolation led him to self-medicate before he realized, “You’re going to die if you keep going down this road.”

“I gave myself a new lease on life by getting sober,” Kehoe says in the sneak peek. “I’m seeing the light, and I’m living my life, and you can get help. But you have to do it; you have to want it.”

Kehoe first joined The Challenge in 2006’s Fresh Meat season and has since returned for The Gauntlet III, The Island (which he ran a final in), The Duel II, Fresh Meat II, All Stars 2, and, now, All Stars 4.

In Wednesday’s episode, titled “Catch a Falling Star,” one contestant will continue to struggle with a string of underperformance while another player lands in hot water with a well-intentioned speech that goes awry.

If you or someone you know has addiction issues, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration‘s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.