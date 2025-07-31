The Challenge fans have been eating this year. 2025 began with the conclusion of the milestone 40th season, The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, which was followed by Season 5 of The Challenge: All Stars. On July 30, Season 41 of The Challenge premiered, pitting veteran players against new threats in a new theme.

But fans are still wondering if All Stars will be back for another installment in the future. The spinoff premiered in 2021 and is a shorter, usually less intense version of the game that was created as a way to bring veteran fan-favorites back to compete. Since its first season, the show has evolved quite a bit, but there are usually at least one or two obscure Challenge competitors who return.

Scroll down for everything we know about The Challenge: All Stars Season 6.

Will there be a Season 6 of The Challenge: All Stars?

So far, a new season of the show has not been confirmed, but when TV Insider spoke with T.J. Lavin about Season 41 of The Challenge, he hinted that it’s likely coming.

“I don’t have any updates for sure, but I know that it’s in the works,” Lavin teased. “I know that there could be. I know that there very well could be.”

Road Rules alum Mark Long was the brains behind The Challenge: All Stars, and he was very active on X during Season 5, urging fans to watch the show so it would be renewed.

When does The Challenge: All Stars Season 6 premiere?

Since there’s no official renewal yet, there is no premiere date. The cycle for the show has not been consistent, as the first two seasons both came out in 2021, in April and November, respectively, and Season 3 quickly followed in May 2022.

However, there was then a long break before Season 4, which premiered in April 2024, followed by Season 5 in January 2025.

Who is in The Challenge: All Stars Season 6 cast?

There is not an official cast list yet, but Long teased in his X posts that he’s been in talks with some notable players to return for the first time in years.

One player fans have been dying to see for years is Coral Smith, who stepped away after The Gauntlet III in 2008. Long posted a video that Smith recorded after he called her up and presented her with the idea, and she didn’t seem against it. “Who would want to see me on All Stars?” she asked, with a smirk. “Anyone?” Needless to say, the comments were flooded with fans begging her to come back!

Other OG cast members who recorded videos for Long included Jamie Murray and Mallory Snyder, but nobody has been confirmed for the cast yet.

Will The Challenge: All Stars Season 6 have a theme?

Season 5 was the first All Stars season to include a theme, which was Rivals. Players were paired up with their enemies and had to work together to win the ultimate prize.

So far, a theme for a potential Season 6 has not been revealed, but many fans are calling for an Exes season, which would mean pairs of exes. Like Rivals, this has been done on the flagship show in the past.