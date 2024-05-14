Kristen Welker‘s family will be getting a little bit bigger next month as she and her husband, John Hughes, are about to welcome a second baby via surrogate.

The Meet the Press host made the announcement on the Today show on Tuesday (May 14), revealing she and Hughes will be having a baby boy via “another amazing surrogate” this June.

Welker and Hughes became first-time parents in June 2021 when they welcomed daughter Margot Lane via surrogate. Welker has previously opened up about her issues with infertility but hopes her experiences will offer hope and comfort for others facing similar struggles.

“Sharing our story here about our struggles with infertility and our journey to becoming parents has just been so rewarding,” Welker said. “And we hope that our news offers hope to others who are trying to build their own families.”

.@MeetThePress moderator Kristen Welker @kwelkernbc and her husband, John Hughes, are expecting baby number two with help from a surrogate! pic.twitter.com/eURCp7WH0T — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 14, 2024

The former Weekend Today co-host revealed how she’d consulted with four doctors who told her she wouldn’t be able to conceive a child. “It was probably the lowest moment and realization that I’ve ever had,” she shared. “It’s so emotional because there is so much loss involved when you are struggling with infertility.”

However, now the family is about to welcome a baby boy, and Welker said her daughter, Margot, can’t wait to meet her little brother.

“Margot has been telling her classmates that Mama and Dada are getting her a baby brother for her birthday,” Welker told People. “She’s very proud of the fact that her baby brother will be sleeping in her old crib, and she’s even come up with a name for him: ‘Lolo.’ ”

The White House correspondent also revealed how she and her husband were “nervous” at first to tell Margot about the new addition, but they used a book to help her understand.

Welker said, “The book explained that she was going to be a big sister [but] it took a couple of weeks to get through… but now, she has just been so excited and we are thrilled about that. She’ll say things like, ‘Baby brother coming tonight?’”

The long-time journalist also admitted to being cautious about revealing her infertility problems publicly, fearing a negative response. But she said, “The response was overwhelming.”

“It brought me to tears,” she continued. “I can’t tell you how many people reached out to say, ‘I am struggling with infertility. Here is my story.’ I have tried to be in touch with all of those people, to help them know they are not alone.”