Kristen Welker & Husband John Hughes Expecting Baby Via Surrogate (VIDEO)

Martin Holmes
Comments
Kristen Welker and husband John Hughes
Today/X

Today

 More

Kristen Welker‘s family will be getting a little bit bigger next month as she and her husband, John Hughes, are about to welcome a second baby via surrogate.

The Meet the Press host made the announcement on the Today show on Tuesday (May 14), revealing she and Hughes will be having a baby boy via “another amazing surrogate” this June.

Welker and Hughes became first-time parents in June 2021 when they welcomed daughter Margot Lane via surrogate. Welker has previously opened up about her issues with infertility but hopes her experiences will offer hope and comfort for others facing similar struggles.

“Sharing our story here about our struggles with infertility and our journey to becoming parents has just been so rewarding,” Welker said. “And we hope that our news offers hope to others who are trying to build their own families.”

The former Weekend Today co-host revealed how she’d consulted with four doctors who told her she wouldn’t be able to conceive a child. “It was probably the lowest moment and realization that I’ve ever had,” she shared. “It’s so emotional because there is so much loss involved when you are struggling with infertility.”

However, now the family is about to welcome a baby boy, and Welker said her daughter, Margot, can’t wait to meet her little brother.

“Margot has been telling her classmates that Mama and Dada are getting her a baby brother for her birthday,” Welker told People. “She’s very proud of the fact that her baby brother will be sleeping in her old crib, and she’s even come up with a name for him: ‘Lolo.’ ”

6 Things to Know About Kristen Welker, the New Host of 'Meet the Press'
Related

6 Things to Know About Kristen Welker, the New Host of 'Meet the Press'

The White House correspondent also revealed how she and her husband were “nervous” at first to tell Margot about the new addition, but they used a book to help her understand.

Welker said, “The book explained that she was going to be a big sister [but] it took a couple of weeks to get through… but now, she has just been so excited and we are thrilled about that. She’ll say things like, ‘Baby brother coming tonight?’”

The long-time journalist also admitted to being cautious about revealing her infertility problems publicly, fearing a negative response. But she said, “The response was overwhelming.”

“It brought me to tears,” she continued. “I can’t tell you how many people reached out to say, ‘I am struggling with infertility. Here is my story.’ I have tried to be in touch with all of those people, to help them know they are not alone.”

Today

Kristen Welker

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
James Holzhauer
1
‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Makes Big Change After James Holzhauer Shocker
Drew Carey on Price is Right
2
‘The Price is Right’ Contestant Is Bumped Off Show After Failing to Spin Wheel Correctly
'9-1-1' cast members
3
‘9-1-1’ Crew Member Dies in Car Crash After Overnight Shift
Rob Mariano in Deal or No Deal - 'Are You Tenacious?'
4
Boston Rob Says He ‘Easily’ Would’ve Won ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Without That Penalty
Rob Lowe as Captain Owen Strand in '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 4 Episode 6
5
Rob Lowe Previews Major Emergency & More in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 5