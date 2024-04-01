‘Your Honor’ Star Michael Stuhlbarg Assaulted with a Rock in New York City

Michael Stuhlbarg, the actor best known for his roles in Boardwalk Empire and Your Honor, was attacked in New York City on Sunday, March 31, according to police.

As reported by Page Six, Stuhlbarg was jogging along East 90th and East Drive around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday when he was assaulted by a homeless man, later identified as Xavier Isreal. Police told the publication that Israel struck the actor in the back of the neck with a rock, causing an abrasion.

The Dopesick star pursued Israel on foot to the front of the Russian Consulate, where the attacker was apprehended by NYPD units from a critical response command.

Israel, who has three prior arrests from January 2022 for assault and robbery, was taken into custody without incident and charged with the assault. Stuhlbarg declined medical attention.

Stuhlbarg is perhaps best known for portraying real-life gangster Arnold Rothstein in the HBO drama Boardwalk Empire, in which he starred from 2010 to 2013. He also played Sy Feltz in the third season of FX’s anthology drama Fargo and Jimmy Baxter on Showtime’s Your Honor.

In 2022, he earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role as Richard Sackler in Hulu’s opioid drama Dopesick.

More recently, he appeared in the Max biographical crime drama The Staircase, portraying the lawyer David Rudolf.

The attack comes just a week after former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel revealed she was randomly punched on a New York City street last year. Frankel’s assault was believed to be part of a “viral” TikTok trend in which unsuspecting women are hit in the face while filming videos around the city.

On Wednesday, March 27, the NYPD arrested a man who was supposedly involved in at least one of the attacks.

“The NYPD is aware of a viral video circulating on social media depicting a woman who was randomly assaulted in an unprovoked attack,” the NYPD posted on its official X account. “The individual has been arrested and charged and is a criminal recidivist with an extensive criminal record.”

“Your officers will continue to remain resilient in their efforts to stop violent criminals, ensuring the safety of our communities,” the statement continued.