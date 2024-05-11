Will Canceled ‘Scavengers Reign’ Be Saved by Netflix?

Scavengers Reign’s reign at Max is over, but a second season could soon come to Netflix.

Max has canceled the animated series after one season, but Netflix is open to ordering a second season and will make a decision about the show’s fate after Season 1 starts streaming on its service, Variety reported on Friday. Netflix will host Scavengers Reign’s first season alongside Max on May 31 in the U.S., the U.K., Ireland, and New Zealand, Variety added.

Created by Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner, Scavengers Reign follows the stranded crew of the damaged deep-space freighter Demeter 227 as they fight to survive on a beautiful yet dangerous planet. The voice cast includes Sunita Mani, Wunmi Mosaku, Alia Shawkat, Bob Stephenson, and Ted Travelstead.

The series earned rave reviews from critics. “The further [the Demeter 227 crew members] go, the more the gorgeously animated world integrates them into its environment as they learn to adapt to their new home, setting the scene for one of the best science fiction shows ever made,” IGN’s Emma Stefansky said.

“Expansive in the vibrant world it creates yet precisely attuned to the small character details as well, it’s a show that continually surprises and naturally expands on itself at every turn,” said Collider’s Chase Hutchinson.

Huettner reacted to show’s cancellation — and its possible Netflix resurrection — in X posts on Friday.

“If you liked Scavengers Reign and want to see more, checking it out when it airs on Netflix and spreading the word would be a big help,” Huettner wrote. “Getting to make Season 1 of Scavengers Reign was a huge honor and a privilege. Changed my life in many ways. Big thanks to everyone that watched and enjoyed the show! Hopefully it’s not over yet! And even if it is, I’ll keep doing my best to move the needle on adult animation.”

Scavengers Reign fans have reason to keep hope alive. Netflix picked up additional seasons of Lucifer, Manifest, Cobra Kai, and Star Trek: Prodigy after those shows’ respective networks and streaming services canceled them.