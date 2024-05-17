Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Hallmark star Stephen Huszar has some furry co-stars in his brand-new Hallmark Channel movie Everything Puppies, premiering May 18. For Huszar, signing on to this project was a no-brainer. “Who doesn’t want to act with a bunch of golden retriever puppies?” he asked TV Insider.

The actor enjoyed how unexpected each day was while working with the pups on set. “You really don’t know what’s going to happen with them. It’s fun to go with the flow. They’re kind of the boss,” he revealed. At one point, there was a “whole litter” of puppies on set.

Huszar co-stars alongside Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes in the new Hallmark romance. Lamothe-Kipnes plays Scarlett, a hardworking entrepreneur hoping to establish a career making innovative dog toys and treats. Huszar plays Alex, who helps Scarlett get her product into the hands of customers.

“I try to help her out with her new business venture and there are some bumps in the road, as there should be in any movie,” Huszar teased about his dynamic with Lamothe-Kipnes. “But eventually, I sort of lean into her ideas and, well, I can’t give away too much, but we’ll see what happens after that.”

The actor has appeared in several Hallmark films, including A Royal Christmas Crush, Love in Glacier National, and Ruby Herring movies. After so many Hallmark films, Huszar is manifesting one of his own.

“I’m a very avid sailor. I’m just putting it out there to the Hallmark world. If there’s any sort of sailing script that comes across, send it my way,” he said. “I just love the water. I grew up sailing as a kid and traveled the world sailing actually, so I’m very comfortable in the water. I haven’t actually shot a movie on the water per se yet for Hallmark. We’ll see if that’s in the cards.”

Huszar just finished shooting a “fun psychological thriller” in Mexico City. “I can’t really say much more on that right now, but it was a phenomenal experience. I’m looking forward to that release coming out sometime this summer,” he revealed.

Everything Puppies, Movie Premiere, May 18, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel