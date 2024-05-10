Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The Love Is Blind family continues to expand! Season 4 couple Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski are parents. Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski, was born on April 26, the couple confirmed to PEOPLE. Galileo weighed 7 lbs., 11 oz. Galileo’s middle name, “Terri,” is in honor of Zack’s late mother.

“We are so in love with our precious, beautiful baby girl,” the couple told the outlet. “We are forever changed and are so blessed to spend the rest of our lives loving her. She is our moon, our stars, the center of our universe.”

The Love Is Blind stars also shared a precious video announcing Galileo’s arrival set to Lee Ann Womack’s hit “I Hope You Dance.” The couple captioned the Instagram video, “We hope you dance our beautiful baby girl. Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski born on a sunny April day in Seattle.”

Zack commented on the post and tagged Womack. “The first thing our daughter heard when she entered this world was I Hope You Dance,” he wrote.

Zack and Bliss announced they were expecting in November 2023. “We’ve been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world, and this is our next big beautiful thing. I’m really happy and I hope that it brings joy to other people. It’s definitely brought us a ton of joy,” Bliss told PEOPLE at the time.

The couple met in the pods during Season 4 of the Netflix dating series. After ending his relationship with Bliss, Zack actually proposed to Irina Solomonova, but their relationship was short-lived. Zack and Bliss reconciled outside of the pods. They got married in the finale, which aired in 2023.

Zack and Bliss are the second Love Is Blind couple to welcome a baby in 2024. Season 1 alum Giannina Gibelli gave birth to a baby boy, her first with boyfriend Blake Horstmann, in March 2024.