‘Love Is Blind’ Star Bliss Poureetezadi Explains Why She Gave Zack Goytowski Another Chance

Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski of 'Love Is Blind'
Netflix

Love Is Blind

Not only is love blind, but it’s sometimes circuitous. In the fourth season of Netflix’s hit dating show Love Is Blind, Bliss Poureetezadi got together with Zack Goytowski, but only after he proposed to and then split from fellow participant Irina Solomonova.

“Everyone deserves a second chance,” Bliss explained to Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview. “Because of the strong connection that we built, I was going to give an opportunity for a second chance. Because I believe that this was my person, and I was right. So I think that there’s always opportunity to hear people out, even if you feel wronged and all of that. It’s so important to be able to give that space for grace. That’s not always an easy path to take, but I had strong feelings, and I know that he had strong feelings for me too. I know that he loved me. People make mistakes, and sometimes losing something just makes you realize how much you really, really wanted that and how much that was truly the right thing for you.”

Bliss also said that Zack reached out via Love Is Blind producers “pretty quickly” after Zack and Irina returned from Mexico. “I was definitely cautious because I don’t know what I’m walking into, but I want to practice what I preach and I believe in second chances, so I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll hear him out.’”

In fact, Bliss didn’t even know what Zack looked like until he walked into the restaurant where they’d arranged to meet. “We just locked eyes and there was this really intense chemistry,” she said. “It was very shocking and surprising, but it’s one of those cheesy moments where everything else disappears and you zoom in.”

Then came another surprise in Episode 8: Zack proposed to Bliss on a boat off the coast of Seattle. “Honestly, I was so shocked. I had no idea it was coming,” Bliss told People. “I’m glad I was surprised with it.”

Bliss and Zack had just over two weeks to plan their wedding, but the whirlwind engagement was confirmation of her intuition.

“I felt in my heart that I knew that this was my person,” Bliss added. “I felt like I knew he was making a mistake [with Irina]. I felt like he knew that he was making a mistake. I wasn’t going to tell that to him and try to convince him. He needed to come to that on his own.”

