FirstPrince’s love story is just beginning. Prime Video has confirmed that a Red, White & Royal Blue sequel is in development. The romantic comedy film will be a follow-up to the 2023 original film, which was an adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s bestselling 2019 novel.

Red, White & Royal Blue follows the love story between Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the First Son of the United States, and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) of Great Britain. Alex and Henry got a happy ending in the film, so what’s next for the beloved pair? Scroll down to get the latest updates about the sequel.

When is the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel coming out?

Prime Video hasn’t announced a release date for the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel. The movie is currently in development.

On May 10, the streamer released teaser art for the sequel with the tagline, “Fancy another slice?” The art featured a cake, a callback to Alex and Henry’s infamous cake-tastrophe, with a “2” candle and the flags of the United States and Great Britain.

Who is returning for the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel?

Perez and Galitzine will return as Alex and Henry in the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel. Prime Video has not announced whether or not cast members Uma Thurman, Rachel Hilson, Ellie Bamber, Sarah Shahi, and Clifton Collins Jr. will also reprise their roles.

McQuiston and Matthew López will write the script for the sequel. They announced the sequel together at a special screening in California on May 10 ahead of Amazon’s inaugural upfront presentation on May 14. López directed and wrote the screenplay for the first film. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Schechter Films are returning to produce alongside Michael McGrath, López, and McQuiston.

What will the sequel be about?

McQuiston didn’t publish a sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue, but they did release a bonus chapter that was part of the collector’s edition of the book. The chapter is told through Henry’s perspective and takes place several years after the events of Red, White & Royal Blue.

In the chapter, Alex and Henry are engaged and plan to marry. They live in a Brooklyn brownstone that Henry bought after he abdicated from his role within the royal family. By the end of the chapter, the couple has decided to move to Austin, Alex’s hometown.

The sequel will likely draw inspiration from this extra chapter and also explore uncharted territory with Alex and Henry. Plot details for the sequel are being kept under wraps. Just give us the wedding!

