Even before 9-1-1 Season 7, fans have wondered if the drama would eventually pair Buck (Oliver Stark) and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) together romantically. And now, with this season featuring Buck exploring his bisexuality—he’s with former 118 member Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.)—the question does have to be asked if the show could go there with him and his best friend.

“We just got to the point where Buck is having this own personal growth of himself, so it’s like baby steps towards anything and if anything,” Guzman tells TV Insider.

Furthermore, he’s especially enjoying what this arc is “showcasing on national television: a bisexual man coming out to a heterosexual man and having the strength to do such, and then having the heterosexual man giving that man a safe space to be caught in and to be loved and nurtured. I think there’s still an air out there in the world that your sexuality preference determines if you’re weak or not, or determines if you’re capable or not, of being just a good human being, which is such a crazy thing to think about,” Guzman continues. “I love that we get to dispel that ideology and we get to showcase and reflect to the world that your sexual preference has no meaning in friendships and connection. Accept people for who they are, love people for who they are, and let’s keep it pushing. Let’s have fun. Let’s have a great time.”

He adds, “So I think with all the love that we’ve gotten and all the ideas of Eddie and Buck being together, the truth of the matter is right now that we need to live in this space and showcase this so the world can see that this is how you handle this situation.”

Earlier this season after the 100th episode, we posed the question of the possibility of 9-1-1 going there with Buddie to showrunner Tim Minear. “Right now, Buck is exploring something about himself and he’s made a new friend. I can’t really even predict for myself exactly where the story might go in future episodes,” he said. “Right now, Eddie’s with a woman. Eddie’s been married to a woman. Eddie has a child with a woman. Eddie also has very complicated feelings about, I think, his place in the world. I don’t know if they’re the same exact issues that Buck has.” That was explored in Episode 5, with Eddie facing some problems in his relationship with Marisol (Edy Ganem) after finding out she was a nun-in-training.

What are you hoping to see on 9-1-1? Let us know in the comments section, below.

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC