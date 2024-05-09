Tate Ellington had told us that the technical difficulties suffered by the team in the last episode would continue going forward, and TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the May 9 episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime shows just that.

Jet (Ainsley Seiger) passes the laptop from the Boone farm to Vargas (Ellington). “If we can find a pattern in the heroin smuggling routes, maybe we can narrow down where and when the Emery shipment’s coming in,” she says. Then an ATF agent comes in to speak with Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), but she quickly shuts him down when he starts talking about sharing information and being transparent in their joint operation.

However, Vargas panicking—”This is not happening!”—puts a stop to that. Watch the full sneak peek above to find out how big of a problem this is.

In “Goodnight,” Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Randall (Dean Norris) give Joe Jr. (Michael Trotter) the choice to get clean or go to prison. Vargas and Jet’s plan to cut off Emery’s (Tom Payne) smuggling routes leads to a dangerous rescue attempt.

The last episode ended with the team bringing Angus (Stephen Lang) into custody and him agreeing to talk. “I think right now we are in a good position because we have that. We have something that should help out that will be a force,” Ellington said. “It also helps us know the ins and outs of this organization as best we can. So we’re in a great position to try and get to the bottom of it.”

But what the team doesn’t know is that Joe Jr. joined Emery on his plane. “We’re basically really finding out how far this goes in the next few episodes,” shared Ellington. “I think it definitely starts to hit home for Stabler, especially in that last episode with Randall Stabler and finding Sam’s blood in that warehouse. We believe that’s where it took place, and we’re trying to get to the bottom of that. It definitely is headed for a trajectory that puts a lot of people in danger and I think really, really does get personal. And then as a team, we are all doing our best to understand what our teammate’s going through and try and help in any way possible and be there for them and be there for each other because it’s a difficult time.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC