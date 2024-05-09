‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’ Is in Session and Out for Blood (VIDEO)

Welcome back to Millwood High, where the head of the class is most likely to be a decapitated one and a new threat is putting the “A” in slay.

Season 2 of Max’s Pretty Little Liars reboot has returned with a pair of episodes that delivered a minor time jump and a major twist that set the stage for a Summer School session saluting horror sequels that deserve their flowers.

“You know what, we do think about these seasons as horror movies, and so for us, Season 2 was really Part 2 of a horror movie,” agrees Lisa Calhoon Bring, who co-created the series with Riverdale guru Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. (Watch the full video interview above.)

On the heels of their scary, sexy, and so-worthy “Original Sin” extension of ABC Family’s late, great PLL, the duo spent their time between seasons rewatching” Part 2 of every horror movie,” she continues, ultimately deciding to send Millwood liars Imogen (Bailee Madison), Tabby (Chandler Kinney), Noa (Maia Reficco), Mouse (Malia Pyles), and Faran (Zaria) to summer school. But first, there was one of the bloodiest takes on “Previously On” that caught us up on last season’s reign of terror by “A,” revealed to be Archie Waters, the murderous, mask-wearing son of Millwood’s Principal Clanton and brother of Angela Waters, the classmate bullied into unaliving herself by the girls’ mothers back in the day.

“To your point about the opening six minutes… we wanted to pick right back up where we left off because we knew we had to start with an epic horror teaser, which was so fun and it really kicks off all of the stories,” admits Bring.

And damn did they kick! There are deepening romances, post-partum guilt, a possible cult, shifting sexualities, future-altering secrets, the return of Kelly Beasely (Mallory Bechtel’s underrated answer to Patty Simcox), and, of course, a mounting body count. By the end of the second episode, it’s clear that the Liars are still in danger—who is this Bloody Rose nightmare?!!—and that hours of therapy will be needed to get these ladies to a place where they can both overcome the past and survive what is coming their way next. Unfortunately, the shrink they wind up working with may need just as much assistance.

“I believe this is true,” laughs Mayfair Witches and Midnight Mass standout Annabeth Gish, who returns as O.G. PLL therapist Dr. Anne Sullivan. “Most therapists become therapists because of their own trauma. So perhaps Dr. Sullivan has her own…as we know, just surviving Rosewood was traumatic for Dr. Sullivan!”

Is it possible the good doctor has some bad intentions for her new clients? Could Bloody Rose be someone we already know? And will Imogen and company ever actually go to class this summer? Like we’d reveAl that?!

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Thursdays, Max