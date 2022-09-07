‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

A(rchie)’s reign of terror will continue in Millwood!

HBO Max has renewed Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin for a second season, so all those questions you had after that finale will be answered. The series, which connected to the original Pretty Little Liars in some major ways in the first season, stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco as the new Liars.

“We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars — exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme!” co-creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring said in a statement. “Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new, horror-version of Pretty Little Liars — which we’ll be continuing, of course — as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, ‘There’s a sequel in the offing!’”

The first season saw the Liars tormented by the mysterious A, due to the actions of their mothers two decades earlier. The mastermind behind A was the principal, holding the moms responsible for his daughter Angela’s death, and A was his son. The principal ended the season behind bars, and Archie was on the loose. We have yet to see his face, and chances are we won’t in Season 2, according to the co-creators. “They don’t really do that in slasher movies, or if they do, then it’s some horrifying, disfigured, monstrous, even worse thing underneath, which we knew we would never get away with,” Aguirre-Sacasa explained to TV Insider.

The Liars’ investigation did take them to Rosewood in Season 1. Now that they’ve introduced Original Sin‘s new town and characters, “I do feel like there is an opportunity for there to be a little bit more bleed between Millwood and Rosewood and elements from the original PLL into Millwood,” Aguirre-Sacasa said, adding with a laugh, “that said, I don’t think it’s gonna be like universes colliding where it’s all of the PLLs come. That’s for Season 3, where it’s OG PLLs versus new PLLs.” (The door is always open for any of the original series’ stars appearing.)

As for what a second season will look like, “you would definitely have our same characters, our same girls, and new stories, new mystery, new horror elements,” Calhoon Bring said after the Season 1 finale.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Season 2, TBA, HBO Max