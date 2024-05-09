“We have to figure out who we are.” Oh, how true that is for both series set in the world of Orphan Black.

The second one, Echoes, premieres on Sunday, June 23, on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America, and the trailer calls it “a completely unique copy of the original.” The new series is set in the near future and stars Krysten Ritter (who also serves as an executive producer) as Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story trying to find her place in the world.

Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. It also stars Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix, Avan Jogia, Rya Kihlstedt, and James Hiroyuki Liao.

“I have an almost pathological desire to avoid talking about the past,” says Lucy in the trailer. And that past? Well, it looks like it includes a bloody knife! But that’s the almost normal part. What has us really questioning what’s going on is Lucy emerging from some sort of substance as Hawes’ character watches.

Hawes’ character, who is unnamed at the moment, does voice concerns about the project. “I think she’s in danger,” she says, but she’s told, “Sometimes we have to make sacrifices for the greater good.”

Lucy, in trying to figure out who she is, approaches Jules (Fix) and looks at a scar on her arm. “I think she’s me,” Lucy says.

What has us most intrigued is that the trailer, which you can watch above for much more, features photos of Orphan Black‘s Sarah (Tatiana Maslany) and Kira (Skyler Wexler), Felix (Jordan Gavaris) and Kira, Mrs. S. (Maria Doyle Kennedy), and Cosima (Maslany) on a desk.

Anna Fishko is the creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer, alongside John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series who also directed 17 episodes across all five seasons. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original series, return as executive producers on the new series. Boat Rocker’s Nick Nantell and Kerry Appleyard will also executive produce, in addition to Katie O’Connell Marsh.

Orphan Black premiered in 2013 and ran for five seasons. It starred Maslany in multiple roles as a group of women who discover they’re clones part of quite the conspiracy. The cast includes Gavaris, Kenney, Kristian Bruun, Evelyne Brochu, Kevin Hanchard, Ari Millen, Wexler, and Josh Vokey.

Orphan Black: Echoes, Series Premiere, Sunday, June 23, AMC, AMC+ and BBC America