There has been another behind-the-scenes shake-up at General Hospital as co-head writer Patrick Mulcahey has been released from his position just a little over three months into the role.

As first reported by The Buzz, Mulcahey has left his position just months after he and Elizabeth Korte were appointed as the show’s new head writers, replacing the team of Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor.

Van Etten is now back on staff as a breakdown writer, while Korte serves as sole head writer. According to Soap Opera Digest, material crafted by the Mulcahey/Korte team will air through mid-summer.

The changes are sure to impact storylines, casting, and what viewers will see at home.

“There will be more news to share at a later date as to the composition of the new writing team,” a source told Soap Opera Digest.

Mulcahey and Korte took the reins of the long-running soap opera back in January, replacing Van Etten and O’Connor, who had helmed the show since 2019. Both Mulcahey and Korte had a long history with the show, with the latter having served as a writer since 1994.

As for Mulcahey, he’d worked on and off with General Hospital over the years, starting as a script-writer and then an associate head writer and breakdown writer from 1998 to 1999. However, he’s best known for his work on fellow daytime soap, The Bold and the Beautiful, where he penned 940 episodes between 2005 and 2019.

Mulcahey’s other writing credits include CBS’ Guiding Light, NBC’s Santa Barbara, and Another World spinoff Texas.

In December, General Hospital won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series. It also received ten additional nominations, including Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Drama, Outstanding Directing Team, and four acting nods for Robert Gossett, Eden McCoy, Alley Mills, and the late Sonya Eddy.

General Hospital, Weekdays, check your local listings, ABC & Hulu