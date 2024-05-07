Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

There’s a real-life Bridgerton wedding in our midst! Phoebe Dynevor, who plays the beloved Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix series, is reportedly engaged to actor Cameron Fuller, E! News reports. TV Insider has reached out to Dynevor’s team for comment.

Dynevor dazzled at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 and sported a large diamond ring on her ring finger. The Fair Play star stepped out in a gorgeous pink gown and became the first person to wear Victoria Beckham‘s line to the fashion event.

Dynevor and Fuller have kept their romance mostly out of the public eye. However, they made an appearance together at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in 2023. In February 2024, the couple stepped out together at the BAFTAs. Dynevor was one of the nominees for the EE Rising Star Award at the ceremony.

Fuller is best known for his role as ASW Wright in the TNT series The Last Ship. He is also the son of famous Hollywood producer Brad Fuller. His father has notably produced The Purge franchise and A Quiet Place movies.

The Met Gala was a Bridgerton lovefest. In addition to Dynevor, stars Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley also attended the coveted New York City event. Dynevor and Bailey, who play siblings in Bridgerton, were seen hanging out after the Met Gala.

Bridgerton is gearing up for the release of Season 3, which will debut in two parts, and focus on Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin’s (Luke Newton) story. Despite being a key figure in the Bridgerton family, Dynevor will not be returning as Daphne in the third season. The actress confirmed to ScreenRant that she is “sadly not in Season 3. Potentially in the future. But Season 3, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.”

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, May 16, 2024, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, 2024, Netflix