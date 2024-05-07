Gisele Bündchen Is Furious About Jokes Made at Tom Brady’s Netflix Roast

Gisele Bündchen is said to be furious about jokes made about her marriage to Tom Brady during the NFL legend’s Netflix roast which took place this past Sunday.

A source told People, “[Bündchen] is deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening’s roast show.”

On Sunday, May 5, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was the latest guest on Netflix’s comedy special, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, which took place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The live event was hosted by comedian Kevin Hart, and saw Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Robert Kraft, Jeff Ross, and Will Ferrell take the stage to brutally roast Brady about all aspects of his life.

Hart first mocked Brady about Bündchen’s new boyfriend, her jiu-jitsu coach Joaquim Valente. Glaser also made fun of Brady’s divorce: “You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back.” And it didn’t stop there. Brady’s former teammates, Drew Bledsoe and Julian Edelman, also made comments about the former couple’s relationship during the show.

The source went on to say, “As always, [Bündchen’s] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted.”

Brady and Bündchen were married for 13 years when they filed for divorce in October of 2022. They share two children: their son Benjamin who is 13 years old and their daughter Vivian who is 10. The former NFL player also has a son John Edward with his ex, actress and model Bridget Moynahan.

“This past week, Gisele has been tirelessly dedicated to aiding those in need in her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which is grappling with the worst flooding in its history,” said the source. “She was concerned about family affected by the devastating floods, so to hear her life being jokes about was very disappointing.”

Bündchen wasn’t the only one who was rubbed the wrong way after Brady’s televised roast. Comedian Ross, who was a roaster at the event, has come under fire for going too far in a crude remark made about New England Patriots CEO Kraft. Brady himself got up from his seat to tell Ross to “never say that [redacted] again.”

Ross has since cleared up the conflict, when he appeared on The Rich Eisen Show on Monday, May 7, stating that Brady was just having fun himself.

And this wasn’t Netflix’s first comedy roast series, either. Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas starred in the Jonas Brothers Family Roast on the streaming service in November 2021. Only time will tell who will be roasted by the streamer next.