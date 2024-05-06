‘The View’ Cohosts Slam Tom Brady Roast for Booing Kim Kardashian and Gisele Bündchen Digs

‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.

Netflix’s star-studded roast of Tom Brady titled The Greatest Roast of All-Time: Tom Brady, might’ve earned a lot of laughs when it aired Sunday night, but by Monday morning, the cohosts of The View had nothing but jeers for the special.

Ana Navarro in particular was fit to be tied about the fact that Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen was the subject of so many shots from the stage. After moderator Whoopi Goldberg noted that Brady was a “good sport” throughout the program, Navarro took issue with that assessment.

“If I was getting paid what he was probably getting paid — he was an executive producer — I’d laugh at all sorts of things. But I think the person who wasn’t getting paid and ended up being part of this roast was Gisele,” Navarro said before noting a recent incident in which Bündchen was in tears during a traffic stop because she was trying to flee the paparazzi. “Leave Gisele the hell alone. Go make your money elsewhere!” she added.

Alyssa Farah Griffin then raised her own issue with the event, particularly when Kim Kardashian was treated to boos from the crowd as soon as she took the stage: “This was before she said anything. Just when she went up. I was like, ‘Is it a crowd of Swifties? What is going on?’ It’s a little verging on mean-spirited.”

Griffin went on to note, “I don’t know that Tom Brady would’ve known there were Gisele jokes because I think they were made at his expense. But I see the point that she was the butt of a lot of jokes.”

Navarro then argued that Brady’s silence amid the slights against Bündchen made the matter even worse since he spoke up when New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was the subject of a joke about his penchant for massages — which was a reference to the solicitation charges brought against Kraft in 2019. (When Roastmaster General Jeff Ross joked, “So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft‘s office and said, ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?” Brady then took to the stage and warned Ross, “Don’t say that s*** again.”)

“So he wanted it to be knocked off when it came to Robert Kraft, but not for Gisele? No me gusta. I didn’t like it,” Navarro concluded.

