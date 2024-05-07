‘Grease’ Actress Susan Buckner, Sandy’s Cheerleading Friend, Dies at 72

Actress Susan Buckner, best known for playing cheerleader Patty Simcox in the 1978 musical comedy Grease, has passed away. She was 72.

“Susan died peacefully on May 2 surrounded by loved ones,” according to Melissa Berthier, a publicist for the family. No cause of death was provided.

Best known for her role in the iconic Grease movie musical, Buckner played the lovable part of Patty Simcox, one of Sandy’s first friends at her new school, Rydell. Sandy, played Olivia Newton John, is taken by the effervescent cheerleader who in turn convinces her to join the cheer team.

Buckner memorably delivers the rallying cry for Rydell High School: “Do the splits, give a yell! Show a little spirit for Old Rydell! Way to go, red and white! Go Rydell, fight, fight, fight!” The 1978 film also starred John Travolta and Stockard Channing.

In an interview with People, Buckner’s daughter, Samantha Mansfield, said, “The light she brought into every room will be missed forever. She was magic, and I was very lucky to call her my best friend.”

Buckner was born on January 28, 1952 in Seattle, Washington, where she began her journey in the limelight on the pageant circuit. She won Miss Washington in 1971 and represented her state at the Miss America competition the following year. She then broke into the entertainment industry as one of The Golddiggers, an all-female singing and dancing group featured on The Dean Martin Show, which led her to become part of the all-girl group Fantasy and the musical duo Buckner and Pratt.

She also appeared on variety shows such as The Mac Davis Show, Sonny and Cher, and The Brady Bunch Variety Hour.

Later featured in several TV shows, Buckner co-starred in the 1980’s ABC comedy series When the Whistle Blows as Lucy Davis. The actress also appeared in The Love Boat (1979) and B.J. and the Bear (1979). She also starred in the 1981 Wes Craven horror film Deadly Blessing alongside Sharon Stone and in 1989’s Police Academy 6: City Under Siege. She later stepped away from show business to raise a family.

Buckner is survived by her son Adam Josephs, daughter Samantha Mansfield, grandchildren Oliver, Riley, Abigail and Ruby as well as her sister Linda, daughter-in-law Noel Josephs, son-in-law Adam Mansfield and longtime partner Al.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Miami’s Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Susan’s honor.