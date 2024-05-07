‘Alone’ Survival Series Releases Season 11 Premiere Date & New Location

Alone will put “the survival of the fittest” to the test yet again. As announced by the History Channel, the hit survival series will return for Season 11 on Thursday, June 13.

In Alone, 10 survivalists are dropped off in undisclosed, remote locations and equipped with just 10 survival tools, plus enough camera gear to self-document their experiences. This season, the 10 skilled survivalists will be placed in the brutal landscape of Inuvik, Canada, within the Arctic Circle, making this the northernmost location in the history of the series. It also marks one of the longest-running seasons in series history.

The 11th season will also be accompanied by a special pre-season “Before the Drop” episode that offers an exclusive look at the participant’s final preparations, airing just ahead of the Season 11 premiere.

Participants must forage for their own food, build shelter, and overcome both physical and mental obstacles while self-recording their journey for a chance to be the last person standing and win the coveted $500,000 cash prize.

Cast for Season 11 includes Peter Albano, Dusty Blanke, Michela Carriere, Timber Cleghorn, Cubby Hoover, William Larkham Jr., Jake Messinger, Dub Paetz, Sarah Poynter, and Isaiah Tuck.

Season 10, which premiered on June 8 of last year, boasted winner Alan Tenta, a 52-year-old who survived for a total of 66 days in the Reindeer Lake region of northern Saskatchewan. In 2022, Alone: Frozen contestant Woniya Thibeault has made history as the first woman in the Alone franchise to take home the grand prize.

Season 2 of Alone Australia will also air this year for domestic audiences, set to air on The History Channel on Thursday, June 20. The Australian contestants will dropped in the South Island of New Zealand.

Alone is produced for the History Channel by Leftfield Pictures, an ITV America company. Shawn Witt, Ryan Pender, and Rafael Monseratte serve as executive producers for Leftfield Pictures. Zachary G. Behr serves as executive producer for the History Channel.

Alone, June 13, 8/7c, The History Channel