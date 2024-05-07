‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Trump for ‘Whining’ as Stormy Daniels Testifies at Trial

The hosts of The View had no sympathy for Donald Trump over his complaints about being under a gag order (and that his legal team was only informed hours before his alleged former paramour, adult film star Stormy Daniels, was set to take the stand in his criminal trial in New York). In fact, their fiery discussion of the matter led to a full-throated discussion of which prisons certain cohosts want to see him sent to.

“He was out there whining outside — he is such a snowflake!” Whoopi Goldberg said while introducing the segment. She went on to mock Trump, groaning, “‘Oh my gosh, they’re so mean to me!'” before continuing. “He was whining outside the courtroom yesterday about the judge threatening to throw him in the clink if he keeps violating the gag order. See, when they give you a gag order, they’re ordering you to shut up! And because that’s what they’re ordering you to do, and you’re not following the rules like you haven’t followed the rules before, that’s why your behind is in court now. And you’re crying about it. It’s crazy!”

They then reviewed footage of Trump standing outside of the courtroom on Monday talking about the trial and gag order, saying that he’d willingly go to jail to protect the Constitution, saying, “I’ll do that sacrifice any day.”

“When did you read the Constitution?!” Goldberg then implored. “You had four years to read the Constitution and figure it out.”

Sunny Hostin, a former prosecutor, then joined in with her own thoughts on the matter, noting, “I’m sort of conflicted about whether or not he should be held in contempt and… put in jail for it.” However, she reasoned out why she was mostly in favor of seeing the former president put behind bars, saying, “The O.J. case… remember how Judge Ito lost complete control of the courtroom? And I think that had a lot to do with the win. You cannot let Donald Trump be a runaway train in that courtroom. It’s not his courtroom; it’s the judge’s courtroom. And so I think to prove a point, put him in the clink.”

Hostin’s conclusion was met with uproarious applause from the live audience, but no one was more giddy about that kicker than Goldberg, who responded with, “I don’t want this to sound like I’m wishful thinking, but which prison would be best?”

Goldberg continued, “Number one is Rikers. But you know, I’m okay if he goes to Alcatraz and they reopen it. What about Guantanamo Bay?”

At that, Ana Navarro joked, “That’d be close to Mar a Lago. Melania could come and visit!”

Despite that brief interjection, Navarro and the other cohosts were a bit less animated by the discussion. Navarro said, for example, that the lack of cameras in the courtroom was “helping Trump” because, “unless you’re getting paid to pay attention, the likelihood is you’re not paying attention.”

Meanwhile, former Trump administration official Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed, saying that the salacious portions of the trial — “As we’re speaking, Stormy Daniels is talking about him asking if she has STDs, if she was regularly tested … this could sway some minds,” she argued.

Sara Haines had a very different opinion about the matter, arguing that the wall-to-wall coverage of the Trump trial was just exhausting: “I can’t take any more of the coverage because I was watching, even this morning, and there was a picture of the door he’s not going into with a still shot of him, and then three little people squeeze into a little thing trying to talk about it… around-the-clock coverage. There are so many things going on around the world and in our country. Give us the highlight reel — the five points you need to know at the end of the day.”

Goldberg, however, stuck to her spirited stance on the matter, responding to Hostin’s required read-out of the legal note — that is, Trump’s official denial of the accusations against him in the case — by concluding the segment with, “That’s what you do. You deny, deny, deny, lie, lie, lie, deny, deny, deny.”

The View, weekdays, ABC