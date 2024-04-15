‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Won’t Be Silenced as She Talks Trump & Political ‘Mess’

Whoopi Goldberg didn’t let a little play-off music stop her from finishing her impassioned thoughts on the state of current affairs in the United States on Monday’s episode of The View.

The cohosts had some hotter-than-usual “Hot Topics” to start the show with — chiefly, the history-making beginning of the first criminal trial against Donald Trump in New York, who stands accused of crimes associated with a hush-money payment to an adult film star.

The cohosts each presented their perspectives on the matter of Trump’s trial, largely agreeing that it is an “unprecedented” and “shameful” situation.

They ran into some friction, however, when they got to the second segment of the discussion about New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu’s pledge to support Trump, even if he’s convicted on all of the dozens of crimes he is accused of in his four separate cases.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, for one, said she was “disappointed” in Sununu but still considers him a “friend,” despite his statements of support for Trump: “I’ve been consistent since I resigned in December of 2020, I’ll never support Trump again,” she explained. “I don’t know why it’s so hard for people to say it.”

Sara Haines was similarly “disappointed” in Sununu, who’d been a guest on the show in 2023. Haines noted that other Republican stalwarts who’d been vocally opposed to Trump’s candidacy — including his former vice president, Mike Pence, and former U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley — have stood their ground. “If we believe our democracy is at stake, and we believe he’s unfit, either that is true, or we support him,” Haines said.

Sunny Hostin then took things a step further, saying, “I think people gave Sununu too much credit. If you remember when he came on the show… I asked him, ‘You voted for Trump in 2016, and you even voted for him in 2020. Someone as principled as you are, why would you vote for the very antithesis of what you believe in?’ And you know what he said? ‘Well, he’s not gonna be the nominee.’ So I’m not surprised he did this. He’s every bit of a politician, and he should be ashamed.”

When Griffin suggested that middle-ground politicians have no choice but to become extremists because “our system is so flawed,” Goldberg decided to object.

“It’s not the system. The system is not flawed, the people are flawed,” she declared. “We are allowing ourselves to accept things that we never, never, ever, ever would have allowed to happen. And listen, if Obama had said… ‘I grab women by the hoo-hoo,’ they would’ve lost their minds.”

Soon, the transitional music indicating the time for a commercial break came on, but Goldberg was undeterred from having her say.

“The point is there are things missing in the people we are putting in often … lack empathy,” she said. “We’ve allowed so much stuff in that it’s going to take us two years, three years, four years to come back from this. ‘Cause this is deep, deep, deep mess. We’ve allowed deep mess in all of this. This is on us. So you know what you need to do. I know what you need to do.” Only then did she allow the swelling noise of the music to usher in the break saying, “I need to go. We’ll be right back.”

