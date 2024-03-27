See How the Original ‘Grown-ish’ Cast Has Grown Since Their First Seasons (PHOTOS)

Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson on 'black-ish' and 'grown-ish'
Craig Sjodin/©ABC/Courtesy of Everett Collection/Freeform

Grown-ish is officially graduating from Freeform. The hit coming-of-age comedy series, a spinoff of ABC’s black-ish, will return for the second half of Season 6 on March 27.

When the show premiered in 2018, Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) headed to Cal U to start anew in college. Shahidi originated the character on black-ish when she was just 14, and fans have watched Zoey grow onscreen for a decade.

On her very first day, Zoey met friends who would change her life forever — in more ways than one. From her friendships with Ana (Francia Raisa), Nomi (Emily Arlook), Sky (Halle Bailey), and Jazz (Chloe Bailey) to her romances with Aaron (Trevor Jackson) and Luca (Luka Sabbat), Zoey had the quintessential college experience.

The end of Season 4 ushered in a reset for grown-ish. Zoey and most of the original characters started new chapters away from Cal U. Marcus Scribner, Shahidi’s onscreen sibling, joined the cast full-time as Junior started his college career at Cal U, following in his sister’s footsteps. Just like Zoey, Junior has faced the highs and lows of becoming an adult while away at college.

With the final episodes ahead, it’s time to reminisce about the cast of characters who expanded the black-ish universe and gave Gen Z the college comedy they were seeking on TV. Scroll down to see the original grown-ish cast then and now.

Grown-ish, Season 6B Premiere, March 27, 10/9c, Freeform

Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson on 'black-ish'
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson in blacki-ish Season 1

Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner in 'grown-ish' Season 6
Mike Taing / ©Freeform / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson in grownish-ishSeason 6

Marcus Scribner as Junior in 'black-ish' Season 1
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Marcus Scribner as Junior Johnson in blacki-ish Season 1

Marcus Scribner as Junior Johnson in 'grown-ish' Season 6
Disney/Cory Osborne

Marcus Scribner as Junior Johnson in grown-ish Season 6

Trevor Jackson as Aaron Jackson in 'grown-ish' Season 1
Kelsey McNeal/ ©Freeform/ Courtesy of Everett Collection

Trevor Jackson as Aaron Jackson in grown-ish Season 1

Trevor Jackson as Aaron Jackson in 'grown-ish' Season 6
Freeform/Raymond Liu

Trevor Jackson as Aaron Jackson in grown-ish Season 6

Chloe Bailey in 'grown-ish' Season 1
Kelsey McNeal / Freeform / Everett Collection

Chloe Bailey as Jazz Forster in grown-ish Season 1

Chloe Bailey in 'grown-ish' Season 4
Freeform/Tiffany Roohani

Chloe Bailey as Jazz Forster in grown-ish Season 4

Halle Bailey in 'grown-ish' Season 1
Byron Cohen / Freeform / Everett Collection

Halle Bailey as Sky Forster in grown-ish Season 1

Halle Bailey in 'grown-ish' Season 3
Eric McCandless / ©Freeform / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Halle Bailey as Sky Forster in grown-ish Season 3

Francia Raisa in 'grown-ish' Season 1
Tony Rivetti / Freeform/ Everett Collection

Francia Raisa as Ana Torres in grown-ish Season 1

Jordan Buhat and Francia Raisa in 'grown-ish' Season 5
Freeform/Mike Taing

Francia Raisa as Ana Torres in grown-ish Season 4

Diggy Simmons in 'grown-ish- Season 1
Freeform

Diggy Simmons as Doug in grown-ish Season 6

Diggy Simmons in 'grown-ish- Season 6
Freeform/Raymond Liu

Diggy Simmons as Doug in grown-ish Season 6

Luka Sabbat in 'grown-ish' Season 1
Kelsey McNeal / ©Freeform / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Luka Sabbat as Luca Hall in grown-ishSeason 4

Luka Sabbat in 'grown-ish' Season 4
Freeform/Tiffany Roohani

Luka Sabbat as Luca Hall in grown-ish Season 4

Jordan Buhat in 'grown-ish' Season 1
Freeform

Jordan Buhat as Vivek Shah in grown-ish Season 1

Jordan Buhat in 'grown-ish' Season 5
Freeform/Mike Taing

Jordan Buhat as Vivek Shah in grown-ish Season 5

Emily Arlook in 'grown-ish' Season 1
Kelsey McNeal / ©Freeform / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Emily Arlook as Nomi Segal in grown-ish Season 1

Emily Arlook in 'grown-ish' Season 4
Freeform/Tiffany Roohani

Emily Arlook as Nomi Segal in grown-ish Season 4

