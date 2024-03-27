See How the Original ‘Grown-ish’ Cast Has Grown Since Their First Seasons (PHOTOS)

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Grown-ish is officially graduating from Freeform. The hit coming-of-age comedy series, a spinoff of ABC’s black-ish, will return for the second half of Season 6 on March 27.

When the show premiered in 2018, Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) headed to Cal U to start anew in college. Shahidi originated the character on black-ish when she was just 14, and fans have watched Zoey grow onscreen for a decade.

On her very first day, Zoey met friends who would change her life forever — in more ways than one. From her friendships with Ana (Francia Raisa), Nomi (Emily Arlook), Sky (Halle Bailey), and Jazz (Chloe Bailey) to her romances with Aaron (Trevor Jackson) and Luca (Luka Sabbat), Zoey had the quintessential college experience.

The end of Season 4 ushered in a reset for grown-ish. Zoey and most of the original characters started new chapters away from Cal U. Marcus Scribner, Shahidi’s onscreen sibling, joined the cast full-time as Junior started his college career at Cal U, following in his sister’s footsteps. Just like Zoey, Junior has faced the highs and lows of becoming an adult while away at college.

With the final episodes ahead, it’s time to reminisce about the cast of characters who expanded the black-ish universe and gave Gen Z the college comedy they were seeking on TV. Scroll down to see the original grown-ish cast then and now.