Deadliest Catch, the long-running series following crab fishermen who risk their lives on the treacherous Bering Sea, has reached a landmark. As announced by the Discovery Channel, the reality series will return for its 20th season on Tuesday, June 11.

The announcement included the list of fan favorite fishermen returning for this season’s ventures, including Jake Anderson, Keith Colburn, Wild Bill Wichrowski, Johnathan Hillstrand, Steve Harley Davidson, Jack Bunnell, Sophia “Bob” Nielsen, and Rick Shelford.

The milestone season catches these captains amid the reopening of the lucrative Red King Crab fishery in Alaska, sparking one of the most competitive races in years as each of the fishermen must work in the same limited timeframe.

Veterans and rookies alike are pushed to their limits as the crab grounds must also endure an El Niño winter storms, reminding audiences and crabbers why Alaskan crab fishing is known as the “deadliest” catch.

Since its premiere in 2005, Deadliest Catch has drawn consistently high rankings for Discovery Channel and has since started three spin-off series including Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove, Deadliest Catch: Bloodline, and Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns, each following different regions of fishing.

“Deadliest Catch is the gold standard for unscripted series, paving the way for an entire genre of television that highlights everyday working heroes,” said Discovery Networks President Howard Lee. “Audiences have grown with our captains and their families, respecting their unwavering determination, and experiencing the struggles and successes with them. This season is a celebration of their epic stories and the first page of their next chapter.”

Deadliest Catch is produced by Original Productions.

Deadliest Catch, June 11, 8/7c, Discovery Channel