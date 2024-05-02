‘Young Sheldon’ Star Reveals Story Behind Octavia Spencer’s Guest Role

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Young Sheldon Season 7, Episode 10, “Community Service and the Key to a Happy Marriage.”]

Young Sheldon is a series that isn’t unfamiliar with guest stars, but the show welcomed a particularly glitzy one in the latest episode, “Community Service and the Key to a Happy Marriage,” as Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer stepped in to play a probation officer assigned to Meemaw’s (Annie Potts) case after her backroom gambling ring was busted.

Forced to fulfill community service hours, she’s sent to work at the church under Mary’s (Zoe Perry) supervision, but she’s not too enthusiastic about the gig, getting George (Lance Barber) to intervene in hopes of lightening her load. The conversation backfires for Meemaw’s workload, but was a welcome one for Barber.

“I’ll pipe up first just to say how jealous I was because I didn’t get to [shoot] anything [with Octavia],” Perry tells TV Insider. Meanwhile, her onscreen husband was extremely thrilled about sharing the screen with Spencer, even revealing the reason she guest-starred at all.

“It was just so much fun,” Barber remarks. “What was so flattering was to learn that Octavia was a fan of the show, and was interested in being on the show before she got to be.” In other words, Octavia Spencer is a fan like any who tunes into the CBS series.

“When we finished shooting our scene, I had got out my phone and I was sheepishly going to ask her to get a picture with her, and she beat me to it,” Barber continued, saying Spencer said, “‘Can I get a picture with you before I go?’ How cool is that?” Barber adds, noting, “We’ve been so lucky in the show with all of the guest stars that we’ve gotten to work with.”

Young Sheldon, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS