‘Hacks’ Is Back, ‘Ghosts’ Wedding Finale, Harvey Keitel in ‘Tattooist of Auschwitz,’ Jeff Daniels Is ‘A Man in Full,’ Return to Wrexham, Outback Mystery in ‘Scrublands,’ ‘The Idea of You’

Hacks

Season Premiere

It’s still a mystery why this generation-gap buddy comedy and spot-on show-business satire doesn’t air on HBO proper, but no matter. Season 3 (dropping two episodes weekly) is a winner, as stand-up comedy legend Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) reels her former joke writer and social conscience Ava (Hannah Einbender) back into her glamorous orbit when a tempting new opportunity presents itself. They can’t quit each other, even when it often feels like they can’t stand each other. You’ll cheer on Deborah, still ambitious at 70, as she prepares to “shatter the glass hip” of the ageist entertainment. (See the full review.)

Ghosts

Season Finale 8:30/7:30c

Wrapping a third sensational season with one of its most hilarious and surprising episodes to date, Ghosts stages that most traditional of season-ending May events—a wedding—in the least traditional way possible. Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) prepares to say his “I do’s” to redcoat Nigel (John Hartman), but there are complications, distractions and twists that will have fans counting the days until the show returns in the fall. As for Pete (Richie Moriarty), who’s ventured far from Woodstone, he’ll soon learn that freedom comes with a cost.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz

Series Premiere

A wrenching six-part adaptation of Heather Morris’ harrowing yet uplifting non-fiction Holocaust novel stars Harvey Keitel in an affecting performance as the title character, Lali Sokolov. A survivor of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during the Holocaust of World War II, he tells his story of survival more than a half-century later to novice writer Morris (Melanie Lynskey), framing his account as the most unlikely of love stories. It was in Auschwitz, assigned to tattoo numbers onto incoming prisoners, that he meets and falls for new arrival and future wife Gita (luminous Anna Próchniak). Their hidden and forbidden affair embodies the overarching theme “love will survive,” which is also the title of the haunting new song Barbra Streisand sings over the end credits. All six episodes are available at launch. (See the full review.)

A Man in Full

Series Premiere

Jeff Daniels stars in David E. Kelley’s boisterous six-episode adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s best-seller as Atlanta real-estate big shot Charlie Croker, fending off enemies from all sides as he faces bankruptcy. Among those more than ready to count Charlie out: his ex, Martha (Diane Lane), a shady loan officer (Ozark’s Tom Pelphrey) and a rival who’s chummy with Martha (Lucy Liu), each hoping to see his empire crumble. Emmy winners Thomas Schlamme (The West Wing) and Regina King share directing credits.

Welcome to Wrexham

Season Premiere 10/9c

The Emmy-winning soccer docuseries returns for its third season, no longer an underdog. The historic Wrexham Red Dragons from Wales, a team now co-owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have finally been promoted back into the English Football League, but the euphoria only means the stakes are higher. As the season opens with two episodes, Wrexham AFC returns from playing “friendly” summer matches in America, but the reception isn’t quite so warm with the EFL. New players and a surprising exit keep the team on its toes.

Scrublands

Series Premiere

Why would a priest who’s seemingly beloved by his small-town Outback community suddenly open fire on his flock, killing five parishioners in broad daylight? This horrific incident opens a brisk, compelling four-part mystery adapted from Chris Hammer’s Australian rural noir novel. The story unfolds a year after the killings, when a journalist (Luke Arnold) arrives to write a feature on the remote town’s healing, getting a cold shoulder from locals who mistrust his “trauma porn” angle. The reporter soon realizes that dark secrets lurk beneath the impoverished village’s shattered surface, more than a few involving the true nature of the late Father Byron Swift (Jay Ryan).

The Idea of You

Movie Premiere

He played a prince in Red, White and Royal Blue, and is currently starring opposite Julianne Moore as a consort to King James I in Starz’ lurid Mary & George, and now Nicholas Galitzine completes the trifecta by starring in a feisty romcom. He’s Hayes Campbell, the 24-year-old heartthrob lead singer of boy band August Moon, who’s over the moon for 40-ish single mom Solene (Anne Hathaway) after they meet-cute at Coachella. Can an ordinary woman find happiness with a considerably younger superstar in today’s judgey TikTok climate?

