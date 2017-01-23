First ‘Britney Ever After’ Teaser Highlights Spears’ Downward Spiral

Marisa Roffman
Britney Ever After - Natasha Bassett
Natasha Bassett is Britney, b**ch

It’s Britney(‘s story), bitch.

On Saturday, February 18, Lifetime debuts Britney Ever After, a new television biopic about Britney Spears’ roller coaster career.

In the first teaser, Spears (Natasha Bassett) is seen during her infamous breakdown, when she shaved her head and attacked the car of a paparazzo. “Everything’s kind of this blur until you hit rock bottom,” Bassett says via voiceover.

The promo flashes back to Spears’ wedding to Kevin Federline (Clayton Chitty) and, of course, the pop princess performing on stage.

The movie will also touch on Spears’ relationship with Justin Timberlake (Nathan Keyes)—and includes Timberlake’s NSYNC bandmates JC Chasez (Zac Vran), Joey Fatone (Matt Viser), Chris Kirkpatrick (Frankie Cena) and Lance Bass (Connor Paton).

Watch the teaser below:

Britney Ever After, Saturday, February 18, 8/7c, Lifetime

Britney Ever After key art
Natasha Bassett

Natasha Bassett

Nathan Keyes

Nathan Keyes

Clayton Chitty

Clayton Chitty

Peter Benson

Nicole Oliver

Emma Johnson

Matthew Harrison

Matthew Harrison

Lindsay Gibson

Full Cast & Crew

Lifetime

Documentary

2017

TV14

Docudrama

Biography

Music

Pop

