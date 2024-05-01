It’s been nearly two years since viewers saw the working relationship between comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) unravel following the launch of Deborah’s standup special in Hacks Season 2. Now, the series is revisiting their dynamic in Season 3, and a lot has changed for the ladies.

“We meet Ava and Deborah a year-ish later after some time has passed, and they’re both respectively in good places,” Einbinder shares. “I mean, as good as they can be without each other.” As fans have come to learn over the seasons, Deborah and Ava have become pretty reliant on one another when it comes to their creativity in comedy.

As Einbinder puts it, “Ava’s working, she’s got a great job. She’s got this live-in girlfriend. She’s doing really well, and Deborah’s obviously basking in the success of her latest special, and she’s kind of got the world at her feet. But of course, there’s no show without the two girls.”

Among the things “they love to do” that fans can anticipate more of is “bicker and banter and love and fight,” according to Einbinder, who adds, “They’re doing their thing and everything’s going well, and then they kind of collide and chaos [ensues].”

Smart paints a similar picture in a response given during a press conference. “Deborah didn’t used to admit that [Ava] was right… but now she does just come out and say, ‘It’s so annoying that you’ve changed me. I’m so pissed off at you for making me think about stuff.'”

In other words, Deborah’s finding more common ground with her young counterpart. “The fact that she actually finally comes out and says it is so great because it’s true,” Smart adds.

See how they come back together when Season 3 arrives on Max this spring.

Hacks, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, May 2, Max