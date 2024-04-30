Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Daisy Kent has found love again, just months after getting her heart broken by Joey Graziadei at the end of The Bachelor Season 28. The 25-year-old is dating Thor Herbst, according to Us Weekly.

“They met in college at San Diego State University and reconnected after she left the show,” a source reportedly told the outlet. “He reached out to her first, and it’s been going really well.”

Kent and Herbst have been “traveling all over recently.” The new couple took a vacation with her family in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and they also went on a cabin trip in Utah. They attended the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, on April 28.

The Minnesota native revealed in the April 16 episode of the De-Influenced with Dani Austin podcast that she is dating someone new, but she wouldn’t be naming her boyfriend “for the time being.”

The Bachelor alum became an instant fan-favorite during Season 28. While in Tulum awaiting Graziadei’s decision between her and Kelsey Anderson in the Season 28 finale, Kent realized that Graziadei was going to choose Anderson. She went to Anderson’s hotel room, and they ended up riding to the beach — where Graziadei was waiting — together.

Kent told Graziadei that she loved him, but she knew he wanted to be with Anderson. “As much as that hurts, I know you want the best for me. So I’m going to do what’s best for me, and I’m going to go,” Kent told Graziadei. He asked to walk her out, but Kent turned down his offer. “I think it’s something I should do on my own.”

Many assumed Kent would be named the next Bachelorette, but she turned down the opportunity to find love again on TV. (The Bachelor Season 28 alum Jenn Tran will be the show’s first Asian American lead.) On The Viall Files podcast, Kent explained why she decided to not be the Bachelorette. “I think right now, I just want to live and be happy,” Kent said. “I’m always going to jump at opportunities, but I think just this specific opportunity wasn’t right for me right now.”