Elisabeth Moss in ‘The Veil,’ ‘Good Doctor’s Blessed Patient, Letterman and Mulaney, ‘Lopez’ Finale, a New Streaming Network

FX

The Veil

Series Premiere

From FX, a murky international espionage thriller stars The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss as an enigmatic British agent who not only calls her own shots—to the frustration of operatives on both sides of the ocean—but decides how by what name she’ll be called. “I would like my name to be Imogen,” she smugly tells her bosses as she heads off on a risky new mission that begins at a snowy refugee camp on the Syrian-Turkish border. Imogen Whoever retrieves another woman of mystery, calling herself Adilah (Yumna Marwan), who may or may not be “the most wanted woman in the world,” a notorious female commander of ISIS. It’s Imogen’s job to pierce the veil of her companion’s identity in a journey that leads from Istanbul to Paris to London. Launches with two episodes.

Disney / Jeff Weddell

The Good Doctor

10/9c

As the medical drama nears the end of its seven-season run, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Dr. Jordan Allen (Bria Samoné Henderson) are hoping for a miracle as they seek a perfect match for a patient in need of a kidney transplant. When they find their candidate, there’s a hitch: The donor (played by Scandal’s Guillermo Díaz) believes he’s Jesus, which could complicate his ability to give informed consent to the surgery.

Netflix

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

David Letterman returns with a new edition of his periodic interview series, choosing the always hilarious three-time Emmy winner John Mulaney as his next subject. They travel to Mulaney’s Chicago high school, where they roam the halls to talk frankly about subjects including addiction, fatherhood, and a world they both know intimately: the grueling stand-up comedy circuit.

Nicole Weingart / NBC

Lopez vs Lopez

Season Finale 8/7c

Martin’s Tisha Campbell guests on the sitcom’s Season 2 finale as Dr. Glenda Brenda, a therapist invited by her client Mayan (Mayan Lopez) to work some mediating magic at a fraught engagement party for Rosie (Selenis Leyva). Earlier in the first of two episodes, George (George Lopez) is so suspicious of Rosie’s fiancé Josué (Jaime Camil) that he goes undercover to hear what he hopes is a confession.

The Network

The Green Veil

Series Premiere

“Always Original, Always Free.” That’s the pitch of the latest ad-supported premium streamer, which promises not to overclutter the landscape, offering just one new drama (on Tuesdays) and comedy (on Thursdays) at a time. The Network’s inaugural series stars its executive producer John Leguizamo as 1950s government agent Gordon Rogers, an immigrant assigned to a top-secret mission involving what appears to be alien abductions. The British comedy Chivalry, starring Steve Coogan, premieres Thursday.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV: