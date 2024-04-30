Elisabeth Moss in ‘The Veil,’ ‘Good Doctor’s Blessed Patient, Letterman and Mulaney, ‘Lopez’ Finale, a New Streaming Network
The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss stars as an enigmatic agent in the espionage thriller The Veil. Guillermo Díaz (Scandal) guests on The Good Doctor as a patient with a Jesus complex. David Letterman chats with comedian John Mulaney in a new installment of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Tisha Campbell plays a therapist with a full plate on the season finale of NBC’s Lopez vs Lopez. The Network, a new ad-supported streaming platform, launches with a 1950s’-era sci-fi thriller, The Green Veil, starring John Leguizamo.
The Veil
From FX, a murky international espionage thriller stars The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss as an enigmatic British agent who not only calls her own shots—to the frustration of operatives on both sides of the ocean—but decides how by what name she’ll be called. “I would like my name to be Imogen,” she smugly tells her bosses as she heads off on a risky new mission that begins at a snowy refugee camp on the Syrian-Turkish border. Imogen Whoever retrieves another woman of mystery, calling herself Adilah (Yumna Marwan), who may or may not be “the most wanted woman in the world,” a notorious female commander of ISIS. It’s Imogen’s job to pierce the veil of her companion’s identity in a journey that leads from Istanbul to Paris to London. Launches with two episodes.
The Good Doctor
As the medical drama nears the end of its seven-season run, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Dr. Jordan Allen (Bria Samoné Henderson) are hoping for a miracle as they seek a perfect match for a patient in need of a kidney transplant. When they find their candidate, there’s a hitch: The donor (played by Scandal’s Guillermo Díaz) believes he’s Jesus, which could complicate his ability to give informed consent to the surgery.
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
David Letterman returns with a new edition of his periodic interview series, choosing the always hilarious three-time Emmy winner John Mulaney as his next subject. They travel to Mulaney’s Chicago high school, where they roam the halls to talk frankly about subjects including addiction, fatherhood, and a world they both know intimately: the grueling stand-up comedy circuit.
Lopez vs Lopez
Martin’s Tisha Campbell guests on the sitcom’s Season 2 finale as Dr. Glenda Brenda, a therapist invited by her client Mayan (Mayan Lopez) to work some mediating magic at a fraught engagement party for Rosie (Selenis Leyva). Earlier in the first of two episodes, George (George Lopez) is so suspicious of Rosie’s fiancé Josué (Jaime Camil) that he goes undercover to hear what he hopes is a confession.
The Green Veil
“Always Original, Always Free.” That’s the pitch of the latest ad-supported premium streamer, which promises not to overclutter the landscape, offering just one new drama (on Tuesdays) and comedy (on Thursdays) at a time. The Network’s inaugural series stars its executive producer John Leguizamo as 1950s government agent Gordon Rogers, an immigrant assigned to a top-secret mission involving what appears to be alien abductions. The British comedy Chivalry, starring Steve Coogan, premieres Thursday.
INSIDE TUESDAY TV:
- Chopped: Battle Italiano (8/7c, Food Network): A five-part tournament revels in Italian cuisine, starting with dishes influenced by Venice and spiced, as usual, with a bizarre mystery ingredient. Judges Tiffany Derry, Scott Conant and Gabe Bertaccini decide which chef moves on to the finale.
- Will Trent (8/7c, ABC): Will (Ramón Rodríguez) joins partner Faith (Iantha Richardson) and her son to a wedding, where the celebration is marred by the discovery of a body and gunmen in the basement. Followed by The Rookie (9/8c), where LAPD detectives and new moms Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox) and Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) moonlight on one of their toughest assignments: finding a proper nanny.
- The Cleaning Lady (8/7c, Fox): Fiona (Martha Millan) turns to Agent Russo (Liza Weil) when Thony (Elodie Yung) starts to spiral. Followed by Alert: Missing Persons Unit (9/8c), with the MPU hunting for a missing hockey player.
- Crime Nation (8/7c, The CW): The Season 1 finale of the true-crime docuseries revisits the shocking 2022 stabbing murder of four University of Idaho students.
- Catfish: The TV Show (9/8c, MTV): Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford are back for a ninth season of Internet sleuthing, opening with Jeni, whose issues with her sight-unseen online beau Elijah includes his habit of sending different pictures of what he looks like.
- Frontline: Documenting Police Use of Force (10/9c, PBS): Frontline partners with the Associated Press, which spent three years studying police records, autopsy reports and body cam footage to investigate more than 1,000 deaths that occurred between 2012 and 2021 when police used “less-lethal force” tactics including prone restraint, which involves placing subjects facedown while often applying pressure to their back.