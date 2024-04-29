Kelly Clarkson Shares Rare Look at Kellyoke Soundcheck Ahead of Meghan Trainor Duet (VIDEO)

Hold on to your basses; it has been nearly 10 years since Meghan Trainor‘s “All About That Bass” was first released. And to celebrate, the singer performed the chart-topping pop hit with none other than Kelly Clarkson on this week’s Kelly Clarkson’s Show‘s Kellyoke performance.

On YouTube (embedded above), Clarkson posted a sneak peek video of the upcoming Kellyoke performance – a teaser that Clarkson rarely hands out in anticipation of her covers of top hits. The video consists of the show host and Trainor warming up, harmonizing together, and shaking out the nerves before the momentous duet.

“I want to throw up,” Trainor sang jokingly, as she and Clarkson were in what appeared to be a mic check, Clarkson adorned in a fuzzy bathrobe – belting flawlessly.

“I’m gonna throw up is what’s happening,” continued Trainor to the camera. “I’m so nervous. I have to sing with Kelly Clarkson. My song.”

In 2014, Trainor’s song “All About That Bass” broke records not only as her debut single but at her label Epic Records, setting itself as the longest-running number one hit in the label’s history, according to Billboard. Since then Trainor has released five studio albums and won two Billboard Music Awards, a People’s Choice Award, and a Grammy.

Though this is not Trainor’s first time as a guest – the singer first appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019 – this marks their first time singing one of Trainor’s own songs together.

“I’m just like starstruck watching the screen,” said Trainor. “That’s me and Kelly. What am I doing here?”

Trainor’s modesty has not been lost on fans online, who took to the Instagram post of the same clip to express their excitement as well as support this celebration of her accomplishments.

“Meghan Trainor constantly forgetting she, too, is famous and people are honored to sing with her is my favorite thing about her,” wrote one fan. “She doesn’t see herself as the celebrity the rest of of the world sees her as.”

Other fans have noted how well the two singer’s voices pair with one another.

“A perfect pairing of vocals,” wrote another user. “Wow.”

“Queens!! Those voices!” praised another.

