‘Family Feud:’ Steve Harvey Shocked as Pastor’s NSFW Comment is Caught on Mic

Family Feud likes providing suggestive questions that lure contestants into giving surprising answers, but even host Steve Harvey was shocked by two dirty responses on last Thursday’s (April 25) episode.

In a clip shared on the show’s official Instagram page on Friday, April 26, Harvey asks the Maye family to “Name something you stuck your finger in more times than you can count.”

A contestant, whom Harvey calls Pastor Warrick, looks uncomfortable as he tries to cover up the microphone with his hand. The long-time host then leans in so Warrick can whisper his answer. But it’s hard to whisper on a TV set equipped with numerous microphones, and everyone hears his guess of “Sexual stuff.”

The studio audience immediately starts laughing as a shocked Harvey has to take a moment to collect himself and walks away from the podium. Unfortunately for the Maye family, the answer isn’t on the board.

Things only get wilder from there after Harvey asks the same question to the oldest member of the Maye family, John. Much like Warrick, John leans over to whisper his guess, saying, “Your butt… wiping your butt.”

Harvey instantly loses it and breaks into fits of laughter as he stumbles away from the podium. He then grabs the microphone and mimics John’s hesitant answer, stuttering, “Err, wiping your butt.”

Viewers at home were also highly amused by the “dirty” answers and took to social media to share their reactions.

“Older people kill me whispering when they say bad stuff,” wrote one Instagram commenter.

“To be fair, the sexual stuff should’ve been up there but it’s hilarious he said it,” added another.

“When he put his hand over the microphone I lost my mind laughing,” said one fan on YouTube.

Another added, “OMG I can’t take it I’m crying love you Steve Harvey.”

“And he’s a Pastor, it makes it more funnier,” another wrote.

Although, not everyone was a fan, with some claiming the show has turned “gross” and “trashy.”

“Why does the feud have to be so gross these days?” said one Instagram user, while another added, “This show has turned trashy thanks to Steve.”

However, another commenter put it simply, “It’s a game….relax and laugh.”

What did you think of these dirty answers? What would you have guessed? Let us know in the comments section below.