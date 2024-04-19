‘Family Feud’: Steve Harvey Cracks Up Over Contestant’s Shocking ‘Wife’ Answer

Steve Harvey couldn’t contain his laughter on Tuesday’s (April 16) episode of Family Feud after a contestant gave an answer so shocking it had people worrying about the future of his marriage.

The hilarious moment happened when Harvey asked the contestants, “Name something in your home that isn’t working?”

A contestant named Ricky quickly buzzed in and, with a straight face, answered, “My wife.”

The audience reacted with a mix of gasps and screams while Harvey digested the answer. When it finally clicked, Harvey doubled over the podium in a fit of laughter before giving Ricky a high-five.

It wasn’t clear whether Ricky was referring to his wife’s employment status or making a broader statement about his marriage. Either way, it had Harvey and the studio audience in hysterics.

Things only got funnier when Harvey turned to the board and found out that “My Spouse/Mate” was an acceptable response, one which nine people had given as an answer.

The official Family Feud Instagram page shared a clip of the jaw-dropping moment, captioning the post, “Ricky sends #SteveHarvey—and his marriage—over the edge!”

Since it was posted on Wednesday, April 17, the video has amassed over 750,000 likes and hundreds of comments of fans poking fun at Ricky and the potential backlash he’s about to receive at home.

“Dumb ways to die,” quipped one commenter, while another joked, “This man now homeless.”

“Bro better pray that nothing bad happens to him when he gets back to the house,” said another viewer.

Another added, “I thought he was gonna mention his ding dong, but then he through his wife under the bus.”

“The silent “oh” from the opponent, she knew that man was done for,” a Facebook commenter said, referring to how Ricky’s opponent turned away and shook her head after he gave his shocking answer.

“Was he ever found after this show?” asked another.

“He ain’t divorced he dead after that,” added one user.

Even the Family Feud producers got in on the fun, tagging the video with a “DIVORCED” stamp. Hopefully Ricky’s wife took his answer in good spirits!

What would you have guessed for this question? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.